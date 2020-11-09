Inland series aiming for a season finale high at Red Star

This year’s Inland circuit racing championships will be finalised at the Red Star Raceway near Delmas on Saturday, with nine categories of four-wheeler competition joining the fray.

Heading up the day’s activities will be two Bridgestone BMW Car Club races, with more than 30 competitors scheduled to face the starter. The overall victory favourite must be Darren Winterboer, in his violently quick Barons BMW M3. He will be chased by people like Andreas Meier (Trained Amateaur BMW M3), Renier Smith (BMW E36 M3), Oz Biagioni (Bio Pool BMW M3), Jan Eversteyn (African Surprise BMW M3), Salvi Gualtieri (Savspeed BMW 328 Turbo) and Rob Gearing (BMW 325iS).

Willie Hepburn will win both the Universal Health Pre-1980 Historic Car races with his Amtec Opel Rekord V8. Behind him, there will be dicing between the likes of Jannie van Rooyen (Volkswagen Scirocco), Johann Smith (JMS Mazda Capella Rotary), Alan Green (Ford Escort Mk I), Marius Verwey (Mazda R100), Stuart Konig (Northern Bolt Volkswagen Scirocco) and Rene van Rensburg (SV Tech Ford Escort Mk II).

The Clubmans races, with 20 cars on the grid, should see George Economides (Wealth Ave BMW 328i), Stefan Snyders (Steton Porsche 911 RSR), Dirk Lawrence (VDM Honda Ballade), Kalyn Miller (Kia Pride), Giles Darroch (GRD Volkswagen Golf) and Victor Pardal (Ford Focus ST) at the front end.

Jeffrey Kruger (Universal Health Birkin) and Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Birkin) will fight for the year’s Lotus Challenge title, with others who could interfere people like Rudi Barnard (Barney’s Birkin), Robyn Kriel (Universal Birkin), David Coetzee (ELKSA Birkin) and Sean Hewitt (Birkin S3).

The Midvaal Historics races should see Eugene Gouws (Master Mowers Chevrolet CanAm), Seef Fourie Junior (Mazda Capella), Gavin Lundin (Silverguard Datsun 1200 GX), Deon van Vuuren (Hoosier Mazda R100) and Travis Jensen (SV Tech Datsun 1200 GX) fighting for podium places.

Jagger Robertson (Liqui Moly Legend) will face off against drivers like Charl Roux (Rubro Legend), Gerhard Roux (Rubro Legend), Devon Robertson (Big Boss Auto Legend), Richard van Heerde (Browndeck Legend) and newcomer Riaan Draper (Classic Auto Legend) in the races for Inex Legend Cars.

With the outcome completely impossible to predict, the Charlies Superspar Pursuit Handicap races could present front runners like Kola de Klerk (Nissan 300 ZX), Werner Hartzenberg (Porsche 916), Clive Winterstein (Porsche 356A), Rob van Aarle (Ford Escort Mk I), Robert Clark (Citroen GS Cub), Frans Venter (Nissan 280ZX) and Wynand du Plessis (Porsche 944 Turbo).

The Monoposto single seater races will see favourites like Louis van der Merwe (Swift 92), Hayden Archer (Rhema 2), Charles Williamson (Suzuki), Corrie le Roux (Kawasaki) and Johnny van der Merwe (Speads) in action. Pieter Zeelie (Speads RS12) should be the Sports Car favourite, chased by people like Dean Wolson (Wright Sports 2000), Gerald Wright (Sports 2000), Anton Miller (Birkin 7) and Klippies Krige (E36 M3).

Due to Covid-19 regulations, no spectators will be allowed.

