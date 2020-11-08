Motorsport 8.11.2020 02:48 pm

Extreme Festival ends difficult season on a high at Zwartkops

Franco Scribante (Scuderia Scribante Porsche 911) won both of Saturday's races for G&H Transport Extreme Supercars. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

SupaPolo championship clinched by one point and two thousandths of a second.

This past Saturday’s Extreme Festival finale at the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria crowned various champions, while more than 180 competitors produced excellent on-track spectacle.

Top billing for the day belonged to the G&H Transport Extreme Supercar category, with 35 exotic vehicles taking to the tarmac. Pole-sitter Franco Scribante (Scuderia Scribante Porsche 911) won the opening race from Charl Arangies (Stradale Ferrari F430 GT3), Pieter Zeelie (Zeelie Auditors Toyota MR2), Silvio Scribante (Scuderia Scribante Audi S4) and Elwyn Steenkamp (Jey’s Logistics BMW M3). Race two saw Zeelie spin his Toyota, leaving Franco Scribante to win from Arangies, Silvio Scribante and Izak Spies (ISP McLaren MP4-12C).

Bradley Liebenberg (VW Motorsport Supa Polo) clinched the year’s Supa Polo championship from Jeffrey Kruger (Universal Health Supa Polo) by a single point. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Jeffrey Kruger (Universal Health Supa Polo) won the first Supa Polo race from Bradley Liebenberg (Volkswagen Motorsport Supa Polo), Johathan Mogotsi (VW Motorsport Supa Polo) and Jason Campos (Campos Transport Supa Polo). Kruger won race two as well, followed by Liebenberg, Saul Hack (Perfect Circle Supa Polo) and Jason Campos (Campos Transport Supa Polo). After the season’s 10 races, Liebenberg clinched the championship from Kruger by one point. He claimed that point by setting Saturday’s quickest qualifying lap – two thousandths of a second quicker than Kruger’s best effort.

Rory Atkinson (BHIT Polo) clinched the year’s Posidrive Volkswagen Challenge title by winning the category’s opening race. He led home Dawie van der Merwe (Universal Health Polo), Waldie Meintjies (Blue Belt Polo) and Bevin Masters (CPS Warehouse Polo). Atkinson underlined his title status by winning race two as well, followed by Van der Merwe, Masters and Meintjies.

Tyler Scott (Lopec Opel Kadett) and Jonathan du Toit (TAR Honda Civic) fought hard in the second Car Care Clinic SuperHatch race. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Jonathan du Toit (TAR Honda Civic) won both of the day’s Car Care Clinic SuperHatch races ahead of Tyler Scott (Lopec Opel Kadett), Andre’ Dannhauser (Pro Auto Opel Corsa) and Francois Henning (SelectReg.co.za VW Polo).

The opening race for Car Care Clinic 111 Sport and Saloon Cars went to Stefan Snyders (Stetson Investments Porsche 911 RSR), ahead of Andre’ de Lange (Roofsure Ford Focus ST) and Mark du Toit (TAR BMW Z4). Du Toit won the second race from Snyders and Roos.

Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Jaguar) clinched the season’s Mobil 1 V8 Supercar title in the very last race of the year. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Franco di Matteo (Deltec Batteries Jaguar) took the opening Mobil 1 V8 Supercar race ahead of Julien Familiaris (Chevrolet Corvette) and Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Jaguar). Adlem won the final race of the year, clinching the Mobil 1 V8 Supercar title in the process. He was followed by Antonie Marx (Chevrolet Lumina) and Roelf du Plessis (LSP Ford Mustang).

Nicholas van Weely (Magnificent Paint Van Diemen) won the first Investchem F1600 race ahead of Jarrod Waberski (DAW Mygale) and Alex Vos (Equirie Zoo Van Diemen). Andrew Rackstraw (RDSA Mygale) won race two from Van Weely and Andrew Schofield (Investchem Mygale).

Nicholas van Weely (Magnificent Paint Van Diemen) won the first Investchem F1600 race. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Lushen Ramchander (Liqui Moly Forza) took the initial Hankook Formula Vee race from Lendl Jansen (Bull Security Forza) and Gert van den Berg (Hankook Rhema). Ramchander won race two as well, this time leading home Wilson and Jansen.

Veteran rider Johan le Roux (Avidan Kawasaki ZX10) took both of the day’s Bridgestone Challenge heats, with Hein McMahon (BDG BMW S1000RR) and Naasief Wadvalla (Yamaha R1)swapping the respective second and third places.

