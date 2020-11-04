Glory years of South African motorsport viewable to all

Retro Racing Rewind on Facebook and YouTube capturers the glory years of South African motorsport (1990 to 2006). This can now be viewed on Facebook and YouTube for free 24/7 by all fans. The footage includes categories such as the Modified Saloons, Wesbank V8s, Production Cars, Stannic Group N, Touring Cars, Superbikes, Rallying, Formula Ford, Formula GTI, Sport Prototypes and VW Polo Cup.

It features legendry drivers such as Hennie van der Linde, Tony Viana, Ben Morgenrood, Willie Hepburn, Mike Briggs Chris Aberdein, Grant McCleery, Shaun and Etienne van der Linda and Deon Joubert, Sarel van der Merwe, Ian Scheckter, Ben Morgenrood, Terry Moss and Willie Hepburn.

Rescued and digitised by former TV motorsport producer Rob Weightman, the footage comprises 525 racing programmes and over 200 hours of historic motorsport action. Retro Racing Rewind productions have now made this complete programme available to a potential partner or sponsor who can have exclusive ownership to the total program.

As a sole sponsor you could own this current programme on Facebook and YouTube at a very affordable monthly fee of R10 000. The package and opportunities include full naming rights and branding, your own opening and closing images and billboards, logos, product images, brand line up for the group, dealer, customer lists and contact information.

The programme can be linked to your own Facebook and website or any links you may want. The programme will include a full ongoing public relations campaign. You can view it all on Face Book and You Tube under RETRO RACING REWIND.

Rob Weightman can also show you what is available and confirm what can be done and achieved. “I viewed a number of the sample video clips on the Retro Racing Rewind on Facebook and YouTube and it was mind blowing.

“I had really forgotten just how good and competitive these races were back then,” says legendary commentator Roger McCleery, who features in most of the commentaries. “What Rob at Retro Racing Rewind has done and achieved, has saved SA motorsport heritage featuring some of the best racing ever to be staged in this country.” said McCleery.

If you are interested in meeting with Rob and the team for a short presentation, please call Rob Weightman on 083 252 0138 or e mail him on rwp@acenet.co.za. Or Digby Wesson on 083 449 5589, e mail digby@diggermarketing.co.za

Images thanks to Tony Alves.

