Impasse over F1 engine freeze

Formula 1 2 mins ago

While Mercedes continues its dominance, there is plenty of politics behind the scenes.

John Floyd
04 Nov 2020
09:46:07 AM
Red Bull Racing might consider leaving F1, should their demands for an engine development freeze from 2022 not be met. Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images.

The results of last Sunday’s Imola F1 Grand Prix saw yet another record when Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas’ one-two finish meant Mercedes were Constructor’s Champions for the seventh consecutive year – an amazing feat. Also amazing was the unanimous opinion from drivers this is a great track and they want more like it. It seems the move away from the iconic circuits to more modern, sterilised versions do not provide the really fast, challenging races faced by drivers of yesteryear. Many of the current pack, given the opportunity, would love that experience. On 21 October, I mentioned the proposed...

