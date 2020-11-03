Extreme Festival aiming to end difficult year on a high at Zwartkops

This year’s Extreme Festival will end on a high note at the Zwartkops Raceway this coming Saturday (7 November), with the venue to host a full programme of 16 races, tackled by more than 180 competitors.

Topping proceedings will be two races for G&H Transport Extreme Supercars, with 22 contenders taking to the tarmac. Franco Scribante (Porsche 911 Turbo) should be the man to beat, challenged by drivers like Pieter Zielie (Speads R512), Ben Morgenrood (Lexus V8), Greg Parton (Drizit Lamborghini Huracan), Izak Spies (LSP McLaren MP4-12C), Jonathan du Toit (TAR Ferrari F430), Silvio Scribante (Audi S4), Darren Winterboer (Barcus BMW M3), and Mark du Toit (TAR Ferrari F430).

The Global Touring Car category will visit Zwartkops to conclude unfinished business, with Bradley Liebenberg (Volkswagen Motorsport SupaPolo) and Jeffrey Kruger (Universal Health SupaPolo) to fight for the 2020 SupaCup title. Other drivers to watch should include Jonathan Mogotsi (Volkswagen Motorsport SupaPolo), Jason Campos (Campos Transport SupaPolo), Saul Hack (Perfect Circle SupaPolo), Shaun Duminy (SMD Group SupaPolo) and Manogh Maharaj (SMD SupaPolo).

The day’s biggest entry of 34 cars will belong to the Pozidrive Volkswagen Challenge brigade, with front runners expected to be Rory Atkinson (BHIT Polo), Wayne Masters (VW Polo), Bevin Masters (CPS Warehouse Polo), Dawie van der Merwe (Universal Polo), Waldie Meintjies (Blue Belt Polo) and Stiaan Kriel (T-Rex Polo).

Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Jaguar) will be the Mobil1 V8 Supercar victory favourite, challenged by Franco di Matteo (Deltec Jaguar), Thomas Reib (Mobil1 Chevrolet Lumina), Larry Wilford (Fuchs Ford Falcon), Piet Nortje (N4 Chevrolet Camaro) and Terry Wilford (Fuchs Ford Falcon).

Wouter Roos (Car Care Clinic SupaPolo) will top the Car Care Clinic 111 entry, chased by the likes of Mark du Toit (TAR BMW Z4), Louis Scholtz (Car Care Clinic Volkswagen Golf), Adrian Dalton (Xtra Clothing Volkswagen Golf Turbo), Lenard Archer (ACD Hyundai Getz), Andre’ de Lange (Roofsure Ford Focus) and Stefan Snyders (Porsche 911 RSR).

People to watch in the Car Care Clinic SuperHatch races must include Andre’ Dannhauser (Pre Auto Opel Corsa), Jonathan du Toit (TAR Honda Civic), Andre’ de Lange (Roofsure Nissan Sabre), Tyler Scott (Jestik Opel Kadett), Melanie Spurr (AKA Signs Volkswagen Polo) and Trevor Stringer (Ctrine Peugeot 206).

Heading the single-seater offerings will be two Investchem F1600 races, with top contenders to include Andrew Rackstraw (Investchem Mygale), Nicolas van Weely (Magnificent Paints Van Diemen), Jarrod Waberski (DAW Mygale), Ian Schofield (Investchem Mygale) and Andrew Schofield (Investchem Mygale).

The day’s closest racing should come from the Hankook Formula Vee brigade, with front runners like Jaco Schriks (Lube Station Rhema), Gert van den Berg (Hankook Rhema), Lushen Ramchander (Liqui Moly Forza), Peter Hills (Manqaza Rhema) and Lendl Jansen (Bull Security Forza).

Due to Covid-19 regulations, no spectators will be allowed.

