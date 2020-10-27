Extreme festival set for a final showdown in the Friendly City

The 2020 Extreme Festival will embark on its only coastal visit this weekend, with the Aldo Scribante circuit near Port Elizabeth to host the year’s final national championship meeting.

Heading up the show will be the last round of the year’s Global Touring Car series. With only two race meetings held for them due to Covid-19, the GTC category will not be allowed to appoint a champion this season.

Hoping to finish on a high note will be the new Volkswagen Motorsport Golf 8 GTI entries of Keagan Masters and Daniel Rowe, after the cars’ successful launch at the Red Star Raceway last month. They will come under attack from Michael van Rooyen (Gazoo Toyota Corolla), Mandla Mdakane (Gazoo Toyota Corolla) and Robert Wolk (Investchem Toyota Corolla).

Behind them, a very real South African championship will be contested tooth and nail, with four drivers in the running for the season’s SupaPolo title. Fighting for the accolade will be Bradley Liebenberg (VW Motorsport SupaPolo), Jeffrey Kruger (Universal Health SupaPolo), Saul Hack (Perfect Circle SupaPolo) and Jonathan Mogotsi (VW Motorsport SupaPolo).

Others who could interfere with the outcome will include Jason Campos (Campos Transport SupaPolo), Johan de Bruyn (Odocure SupaPolo), Paul Hill (Kalex SupaPolo), Shaun Duminy (SMD SupaPolo) and Manogh Maharaj (SMD SupaPolo).

Another titanic championship will be concluded in the Oettinger Polo Cup category, where about half of the 18 entered drivers could emerge as the season’s title holder.

The top contenders will be Dario Busi (Universal Health Polo), Clinton Bezuidenhout (Universal Health Polo), Matt Shorter (Monroe Polo), Darren Oates Total Excellium Polo), Jurie Swart (G-Energy Polo), Arnold Neveling (Ferodo Polo) and Justin Oates (Total Excellium Polo). Both the Global Touring Cars and the Oettinger Polo Cup categories will contest three races on Saturday.

Clinton Seller (King Price Yamaha R1) and Garrick Vlok (Yamaha R1) should continue a season-long fight in the two Superbike races, chased by people like Sifiso Themba (King Price Kawasaki ZX10), Ia Thomas (SA Compressor Kawasaki ZX10), Lubabalo Ntisana (LB Auto Kawasaki ZX10), Dino Zozzo King Price Yamaha R6) and Ricardo Otto (RAW Yamaha R6).

Graeme van Breda (Stefanutti Stocks ZX10) should be the man to beat in the Red Square Kawasaki Masters races. His closest adversaries should include Sanjiv Singh (Kawasaki ZX10), Jonty Collard (Pappas Pizza ZX10), Johan le Roux (Kawasaki ZX10), Ian Harwood (TRP ZX10), Ruaan Oberholzer (Kawasaki ZX10) and David Enticot (SARUM ZX10).

Friday will see all the practice sessions at Aldo Scribante, with qualifying sessions and all the races scheduled on Saturday. Due to Covid-19 regulations, no spectators will be allowed.

