Victories and disappointments in Cross Country final

The South African National Cross Country Series (SACCS) ended on a high note with the Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa Vaal 400 which took place on Saturday, 24 October at Parys in the Free State. The event, the fifth and final round of a shortened season consisted of a 14 km Pirelli qualifying race early in the morning to determine the starting order for the main race where teams had to complete a 168 km loop twice.

Hot, dusty and windy conditions added to the nerve-wrecking conditions and in the end, it was the newly crowned Production Vehicle Champions, Henk Lategan/Brett Cummings (Toyota Gazoo Racing Hilux) who claimed their fourth overall victory of the season while they also walked away as the FIA Class winners.

Their Toyota Gazoo Hilux team-mates, Giniel de Villiers/Alex Haro posted the fastest time after the Pirelli Qualifying Race and opened the road, but lost time when they encountered two closed gates while they also lost time with a flat tyre. They were eventually only two minutes and nine seconds behind the double champions. The overall and FIA Class podium was rounded off by Brian Baragwanath/Taye Perry (Century Racing CR6) who were only 40 seconds behind De Villiers/Haro after a cautious race.

The Class T winners and the new Class T champions, Johan and Werner Horn (Malalane Toyota Hilux) finished eighth overall after a few technical issues that included a faulty GPS. They were followed by three Class T teams with Malcolm and son, Frans Kock (Neil Woolridge Ford Ranger) on the second place of the Class T podium.

Terence Marsh/Letshego Zulu (Red-Lined Nissan Navara) had the ride of their lives starting from the back of the field after not being able to complete the Pirelli Qualifying Race. They rounded off the Class T podium with only 62 seconds separating them from the Kocks.

In the Special Vehicle Category, there were brand new winners with Boela Botes/Jay Pretorius (Schalk Burger Porter), taking the overall and Class A victories. They were three minutes 16 seconds ahead of Class P winners, Trace Price Moor/Shaun Braithwaite (BAT) with the winners of Class G for Side-by-Sides (SxS), Theo Erasmus/Edward Odendaal (Can-Am Maverick) rounding off the overall podium.

After a consistent season that included two Special Vehicle Category and Class A victories and two runner-up results, Tim Howes/Gary Campbell (Zarco) could not complete the race after an altercation with a rock, but despite losing the battle, they won the war as they clinched the 2020 overall and Class A titles.

The rough route added to the challenge for the Special Vehicle and SxS teams and all eyes were on the outcome and how it would affect the championship standings. Lance Trethewey/Adriaan Roets (LT Earthmovers BAT) posted the fastest qualifying time in the morning, but a flat tyre and mechanical issues resulted in them finishing second in Class A and fourth overall. They were closely followed by Nico du Rand/Rikus Hattingh (Can-Am Maverick SxS) who were fifth overall and second in Class G, but they are also the new SxS champions.

