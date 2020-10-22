 
 
“Wake-up call” for Formula One

Motorsport

Honda’s decision to pull out leaves F1 bosses with a lot to ponder.

John Floyd
22 Oct 2020
07:20:53 AM
“Wake-up call” for Formula One

Racing Team Principal Christian Horner. Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images.

This weekend, F1 moves to the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve for the Portuguese Grand Prix. Formula 1 used the facility for pre-season testing in 2009, but this Sunday will mark the circuit’s debut as a round of the championship. The track features several changes of elevation within its 4.653 km length and some extremely challenging corners, ranging from tight hairpins to long, very fast, downhill sweeps. The 66-lap total of 306km should provide plenty of action. After the race, the Algarve circuit will host all F1 team chiefs, Jean Todt, the FIA president and officials from current owners Liberty Media,...

