Historic tour ends year on a high at Zwartkops

This year’s South African Historic Car racing season ended on a high note at the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria on Saturday. Heading up proceedings were two races for SKF Pre-1966 Legend Saloon Cars, with a variety of vehicles on the startline.

The opening heat produced a huge four-car, 32-cylinder dice at the front end. Victory eventually went to Mark du Toit (TAR Mercury Comet), ahead of Jonathan du Toit (TAR Chevrolet Nova), Ben Morgenrood (Ford Mustang) and Lee Thompson (Ford Galaxie). Morgenrood got the jump on the rest the next time out, winning from Jonathan du Toit, Mark du Toit and Thompson.

Carel Pienaar (Lotus Cortina) took the first Under Two-Litre victory from Vic Campher (Tom Campher Volvo 122S) and Francesco Lombardi (Alfa Romeo Sprint GT). Pienaar’s car suffered mechanical maladies late in race two, leaving Lombardi to win from Marc Miller (BMW 2002ti) and Campher.

Ishmael Baloyi (GSM Dart Alfa) won both the SKF Pre-1966 Little Giants races, with Riaan Lubbe (Alfa GT Junior) and Chad Ten Doeschate (Alda Spyder) swapping the second and third places, respectively.

Tin-top veteran Eugene Gouws (Master Mowers Chevrolet CanAm) took the first Midvaal Historics victory from Deon van Vuuren (Hoosier Mazda R100 Rotary) and Bjorn Gebert (FAS Alfa Romeo GTV6). Race two, started from an inverted grid, went to Gebert, leading home Gouws and Andre’ de Lange (Opel Kadett).

Both the Pre-1980 Historic Saloon Car races went to old-timer Willie Hepburn (Opel Rekord V8), followed on the first occasion by Rudolf de Vos (Chevrolet CanAm) and Jannie van Rooyen (Volkswagen Scirocco). De Vos dropped out of the second race, which left Van Rooyen and Stuart Konig to fill the final podium places in their Sciroccos.

The first Pre-1974 International Sports Prototype race went to Rob Beaumont (Porsche 917) leading home Richard de Roos (Porsche 911 RSR) and Chad Ten Doeschate (AC Cobra). Beaumont won race two as well, this time ahead of Rudolf de Vos in his Chevrolet CanAm and de Roos.

The opening Lotus Challenge race went to Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Birkin), leading home Robyn Kriel (Universal Health Birkin) and Sean Hewitt (Birkin). Reigning champion Jeffrey Kruger, who retired from race one, returned to win race two from Adlem and Rudi Barnard (Barney’s Birkin). Steve Venter (Swift) won both Historic Single races from Ben van der Westhuizen (Royale) and Patrick Dunseth (Merlyn).

Rounding out the programme were two Charlie’s Superspar Pursuit handicap races. The first went to Gary Spacey (Ford Cortina GT) followed by John Simpson (Alfa Romeo GT Junior) and Machiel Oberholzer (Mercedes 190E). Stan Stacey (Ford Cortina XR6 Interceptor) won the next time, ahead of Willem van Niekerk (Marauder) and Werner Hartzenberg (Porsche 928).

The next event at the Zwartkops Raceway will be the final round of the 2020 Extreme Festival series on Saturday, 7 November.

