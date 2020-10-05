Historic racing bonanza this weekend at Zwartkops

The Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria will host this year’s final Historic and Inland Championship race on Saturday, with more than 150 entries taking to the venue’s tarmac.

Heading up the programme will be two races for SKF Pre-1966 V8 Legend Cars, with top contenders to include Jonathan du Toit (1965 Chevrolet Nova), Ben Morgenrood (1965 Ford Mustang), Lee Thompson (1963 Ford Galaxie) and Mark du Toit (1965 Ford Fairlane). The two-litre class will cater for people like Marc Miller (1966 BMW 300), Ben van der Westhuizen (1965 Lotus Cortina), Roger Houston (1965 Alfa Romeo Sprint GT) and Francesco Lombardi (1965 Alfa Romeo Guilia Ti).

Mark du Toit (1970 Lola T70 Spyder) will top the Pre-1974 International Sports Prototype entry, challenged by drivers like Peter Bailey (1965 Ford GT40), JRC Beaumont (1970 Porsche 917), Jonathan du Toit (1969 Chevron B8), Richard de Roos (1974 Porsche 911 RSR), Chad Ten Doeschate (Thompson Special) and John Ten Doeschate (1959 VPW Spyder).

The Pre-1980 Historic Saloon Car races should see people like Rudolf de Vos (1973 Chevrolet CanAm), Willie Hepburn (1989 Opel Rekord V8) and Stuart Konig (Northern Bolt 1976 Volkswagen Scirocco) face off against Johann Smith (JMS 1976 Mazda Capella), Jannie van Rooyen (1976 Volkswagen Scirocco), Mario Rossi (1980 FAS Alfa Romeo GTV6), Alan Green (1972 Ford Escort), Marius Verwey (1969 Mazda R100) and Jan Jacobs (1965 Alfa Romeo GT Junior).

A total of 29 competitors will face the starter in the Midvaal Historics races, with podium chasers to include Eugene Gouws (Master Mowers 1974 Chevrolet CanAm), Bjorn Gebert (1984 FAS Alfa Romeo GTV6), Peder Jensen (1974 Datsun 1200 GX), Andries Draper (Auto Classic 1967 Ford Escort), Travis Jensen (1974 Datsun 1200 GX), Rene van Rensburg (1976 Ford Escort) and Ken Price (1975 Toyota Corolla SR5).

Chad Ten Doeschate (1959 Alfa Romeo Sprint Spyder) should be the man to beat in the SKF Pre-1966 Little Giants races, facing off against people like Ishmael Baloyi (1963 GSM Dart), John Ten Doeschate (1963 GSM Dart), Riaan Lubbe (1959 Alfa romeo GT Junior), Gary Stacey (1964 Ford Cortina GT) and Eddie Botes (1964 Mini Cooper).

The Historic Single Seater races should see Ian Schofield (Investchem 1977 March Atlantic) and Alan Kernick (1986 Reynard F3) in the front, chased by the likes of Graham Hepburn (2003 Van Diemen), Ben van der Westhuizen (1976 Royale), Blane de Meilon (1980 S&J) and Shannon Winterstein (1974 Dulon).

Jeffrey Kruger (Universal Health Lotus) will be the Lotus Challenge victory favourite, chased by Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Berier), Rudi Barnard (Barney’s Birkin), Robyn Kriel (Universal Health Lotus), Sean Hewitt (Birkin), and Gys van der Walt (Strap King Lotus).

Rounding out proceedings will be two Charlie’s Super Spar Pursuit handicap races, with top contenders Machiel Oberholzer (1983 Mercedes 190e), Werner Hartzenberg (1982 Porsche 928), Wynand du Plessis (1981 Porsche 944), Robert Clark (1979 Citroen GS), Kola de Klerk (1983 Nissan 300ZX) and Rob van Aarle (1969 Ford Escort).

Due to Covid-19 regulations, no spectators will be allowed.

