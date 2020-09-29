Flag ready to drop on Phakisa 200

The Phakisa Raceway in the Free State will host its first race meeting since the start of lockdown this Saturday. Topping events will be the circuit’s annual Car Care Clinic Phakisa 200 race for 111 Saloons, Sports, plus SuperHatch cars.

As usual, the endurance event over 52 laps has attracted a large entry, with 44 tin-tops scheduled to line up. As in the past, the race will include a mandatory pit stop, during which every car’s crew must change at least one tyre, using only hand-held spanners and jacks.

The race will be contested by a myriad of classes, but contenders for overall victory should include Wouter Roos/ Graeme Nathan (Car Care Clinic Volkswagen SupaPolo), Mark du Toit (TAR BMW Z4), Adrian Dalton (Xtra Clothing Volkswagen Golf GTI), Jonathan du Toit (TAR Honda Civic), Andre’ de Lange (Roofsure Ford Focus), Mell Spurr (Car Care Clinic Volkswagen Polo) and Harry/Charl Arangies (Stradale Nissan 350Z).

Scheduled at the end of the programme, the Phakisa 200 should run after dark, bringing the spectacle of night racing to the venue. Sadly, there will be no spectators.

Topping the rest of the programme will be two races for Pozidrive VW Challenge cars, with front contenders Rory Atkinson (BHIT Polo), Wayne Masters (Performance Masters Polo), Dawie van der Merwe (Universal Health Polo), Derick Smalberger (Sabertek Polo), Waldie Meintjies (Blue Belt Polo), Christopher Dale (Blue Belt Polo) and Bevin Masters (CPS Warehouse Polo).

The G&H Transport Extreme Supercar category should render the day’s quickest lap time, with top contenders like Franco Scribante (Porsche 997), Jonathan du Toit (TAR Ferrari F430), Silvio Scribante (Scuderia Audi S4), Ben Morgenrood (Lexus), Mark du Toit (TAR Ferrari F430), Greg Parton (Drizit Lamborghini Huracan) and Xolile Letlaka (Into Africa McLaren 650).

Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Jaguar) should be the man to beat in the races for Mobil 1 V8 Supercars, challenged by the likes of Franco di Matteao (Deltec Jaguar), Warren Lombard (Pepboys Ford Falcon), Larry Wilford (Fuchs Ford Falcon), David Coetzee (Elksa Ford Falcon), Terry Wilford (Fuchs Ford Falcon) and Thomas Reib (Mobil 1 Chevrolet Lumina).

The day’s closest racing should be provided by the Hankook Formula Vee brigade, with victory favourites to include Gert van den Berg (Hankook Vee), Lushen Ramchander (Liqui Moly Vee), Lendl Jansen (Bull Security Vee), Jaco Schriks (Lube Station Vee), Greg Wilson (Reflex Solutions Vee) and Brandon Hills (Manganza Vee).

A total of 29 competitors will tackle the races for Car Care Clinic 11 Sports and Saloon Cars. Top contenders must include Mark du Toit (TAR BMW Z4), Wouter Roos (Car Care Clinic VW SupaPolo), Bob Neill (Delmon Mining Ford Focus), Harry Arangies (Nissan 350Z), Andre’ de Lange (Roofsure Ford Focus), Chris Smit (Captive Porsche 924 and Lenard Archer (ACD Hyundai Getz).

Jonathan du Toit (TAR Honda Civic) must be the men to beat in the Car Car Clinic SuperHatch races, challenged by people like Andre’ Dannhauser (Pro Auto Opel Corsa), Lenard Archer (ACD Welkom Hyundai Getz), Melanie Spurr (Car Care Clinic VW Polo) and Nic Martin (RDG Peugeot 207).

Rounding out the day’s events will be two races for Bridgestone Challenge Superbikes, with the top runners to include Hein McMahon (BDG Freight BMW), Johan le Roux (Avidan Kawasaki ZX10), Byron Rothquel (Mag Magic BMW) and Lafras Fritz (Rutpin.com Kawasaki ZX10).

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.