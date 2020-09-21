Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI to make world first Global Touring Car debut at Red Star

The first round of the 2020 South African Global Touring Car championship will finally take place this weekend, when the Red Star Raceway near Delmas will host a round of the season’s Extreme Festival series.

The stars of the show will be Volkswagen Motorsport’s two Golf 8 GTI contenders, unveiled earlier this year as the first Golf 8 race cars in the world. To be driven by reigning South Africcan champion Keagan Masters and Daniel Rowe, the two Golf 8 GTC cars will face off against the new Gazoo Toyota Corolla entries of Michael van Rooyen and Mandla Mdkane, plus Scott Temple (Investchem Corolla) and Robert Wolk (Investchem Corolla).

The supporting Supa Cup class should see some 10 of the radical new Polos on the startline. Top drivers must include Jeffrey Kruger (Universal Health Supa Polo), Bradley Liebenberg (VW Motorsport Supa Polo), Jonathan Mogotsi (VW Motorsport Supa Polo), Saul Hack (Pefect Circle Supa Polo), Andre’ Bezuidenhout (Perfect Circle Supa Polo), Shaun Duminy (SMD Exotics Supa Polo) and Jason Campos (Turn1 Supa Polo).

The Oettinger Polo Cup will have current points leader Dario Busi (Universal Health Polo) facing attack from the Oates brothers Justin and Darryn in Total Polos, with others to watch Jurie Swart (G Energy Polo), Matt Shorter (Monroe Polo), Jean-Pierre van der Walt (Platinum Wheels Polo) and Clinton Bezuidenhout (CompCare Polo). The Polo Cup brigade will tackle three races on the day.

Nicholas van Weeley (Magnificent Hardware Van Diemen) should be the man to beat in the Investchem Formula 1600 races, challenged by people like Andrew Rackstraw (Mygale), Julian van der Watt (Investchem Mygale), Andrew Schofield (Investchem Mygale), Jarrod Waberski (DAW Mygale) and Alex Vos (Ecurie Zoo Van Diemen).

Graeme van Breda (Stefanutti Stocks ZX10) will head up the Red Square Kawasaki Masters’ Cup races, chased by the likes of Gareth Bezuidenhout (Kawasaki ZX10), Johan le Roux (Avidan Trading ZX10), Teddy Brooke (Brooke Refrigeration ZX10), Jonty Collard (Kawasaki ZX10, Appanna Ganapathy (Kawasaki ZX10) and lady racer Landi Sinden (Contract Truck Hire ZX10).

Reigning champion Clinton Seller (King Price Yamaha R1) will head up the SA Superbike title races, chased by Garrick Vlok (Yamaha R1), David MacFadden (Yamaha R1), Dino Lozzo (King Price Yamaha R6), Brett Roberts (RPM Centre Yamaha R6) and Sifiso Themba (King Price Kawasaki ZX10).

Starting behind them will be the Bridgestone Superbikes, with Luca Bertolini (Izinga Worx Yamaha R1), Damion Puraficati (Andalarf BMW S1000RR), Nicole van Aswegen (Gem Auto Ducati 1299) and Ian Thomas (Kawasaki ZX10) on the entry list.

