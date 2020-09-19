PICS & VIDEO: 8 spinners go head to head in the live Redbull Shay I’moto event

The Redbull Shay I’moto event is back with a bang this year and ten spinners from around South Africa will compete for the crown of the countries best spinner.

MC and presenter Victor Pardal has compared the sport of spinning to controlling chaos, which is usually uncontrollable.

Due to restrictions on events in 2020, Redbull has found a way to bring this competition live to the fans on Redbull TV on Saturday, 19 September 2020.

This event will be held at a top secret location where eight spinners will go head to head in knockout rounds and the last man standing will be named as champion.

Spinners are judged on their ability to navigate their car around an obstacle course without bumping their car, some of the obstacles include the target slide, side to side and the kitchen.

1/7 Yaseen Damon is seen in action, 17 September 2020, ahead of the Red Bull Shay’ iMoto compeition which takes place on Saturday on the East Rand. Ten of South Africa’s leading spinners will go head-to-head in the competition which will be broadcast live on SABC 1 and online. Picture: Michel Bega 2/7 Edward Campher, also known as Eddie Rasta, is seen in action, 17 September 2020, ahead of the Red Bull Shay’ iMoto compeition which takes place on Saturday on the East Rand. Ten of South Africa’s leading spinners will go head-to-head in the competition which will be broadcast live on SABC 1 and online. Picture: Michel Bega 3/7 Allison Fortuin is seen in action, 17 September 2020, ahead of the Red Bull Shay’ iMoto compeition which takes place on Saturday on the East Rand. Ten of South Africa’s leading spinners will go head-to-head in the competition which will be broadcast live on SABC 1 and online. Picture: Michel Bega 4/7 Lance Brophy is seen in action, 17 September 2020, ahead of the Red Bull Shay’ iMoto compeition which takes place on Saturday on the East Rand. Ten of South Africa’s leading spinners will go head-to-head in the competition which will be broadcast live on SABC 1 and online. Picture: Michel Bega 5/7 Vernon Veejaro Hendricks is seen in action, 17 September 2020, ahead of the Red Bull Shay’ iMoto compeition which takes place on Saturday on the East Rand. Ten of South Africa’s leading spinners will go head-to-head in the competition which will be broadcast live on SABC 1 and online. Picture: Michel Bega 6/7 Katra Mokgoshi is seen in action, 17 September 2020, ahead of the Red Bull Shay’ iMoto compeition which takes place on Saturday on the East Rand. Ten of South Africa’s leading spinners will go head-to-head in the competition which will be broadcast live on SABC 1 and online. Picture: Michel Bega 7/7 Katra Mokgoshi is seen in action, 17 September 2020, ahead of the Red Bull Shay’ iMoto compeition which takes place on Saturday on the East Rand. Ten of South Africa’s leading spinners will go head-to-head in the competition which will be broadcast live on SABC 1 and online. Picture: Michel Bega

The seeding round that took place on Wednesday, where ten spinners participated. Only eight of the original ten will take part in the showdown, so the only way for viewers to watch their favourite spinner is to go to redbull.co.za and vote for their favourite by liking the video. Voting will be open from Thursday midday.

Defending champion Vernon “‘Veejaro” Hendricks says he is grateful to all his family, friends and sponsors who have stuck by him through his spinning career and he hopes to make everyone proud by retaining his title.

Veejaro said: “I fear no man but God – but in the back of my mind there is one competitor who I am worried about, and that is Samkeliso ”Sam Sam” Thubane from Mpumalanga.”

The main event will be streamed live from 7pm on Saturday and it will judged by legendary spinners Jeff James, Magesh and Shehiem Bell.

The spinners you can vote for are:

Vernon Hendricks

Eddie Rasta

Samkeliso Thubane

Katra Mokgoshi

Allison Fortuin (F)

Lance Brophy

Yassen Damon

Tina Roussouw (F)

Bradleigh “Skopas” McGregor

Bareng Mpane

