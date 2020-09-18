Kudos to motorsport’s true heroes

This writer, being absolutely ancient, was alive and around back in 1973, when a world-wide oil crisis brought motorsport across the planet to a grinding halt. Globally, governments dictated that oil products could not be used for leisure activities, and race cars suddenly had no use or value. Despair and despondency set in, with many doomsday prophets saying this was the absolute end of the Adrenaline Game. Thankfully, they were wrong. In time, enterprising local motorsport participants converted their vehicles to run on methanol. Thus we could stage race meetings again, subject to strictly controlled parameters, until the oil crisis...

This writer, being absolutely ancient, was alive and around back in 1973, when a world-wide oil crisis brought motorsport across the planet to a grinding halt. Globally, governments dictated that oil products could not be used for leisure activities, and race cars suddenly had no use or value. Despair and despondency set in, with many doomsday prophets saying this was the absolute end of the Adrenaline Game. Thankfully, they were wrong.

In time, enterprising local motorsport participants converted their vehicles to run on methanol. Thus we could stage race meetings again, subject to strictly controlled parameters, until the oil crisis came to an end. Back then, it was the privateers who saved the game – not big sponsors, the motor industry or divine intervention.

Fast forward to 2020, and the situation is the same. Since the start of Covid-19 Lockdown, the economy took a massive knock, with most self-employed people prevented from earning a living. Some of them own race cars or motorcycles, which, again, became bereft of value overnight. Que in the doomsday prophets, who said this would spell the end of motorsport. Thankfully, again, they were wrong.

Last Saturday, the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria hosted a regional race meeting, without spectators, with 12 separate categories taking to the tarmac. Adhering to strict Covid protocols, a total of 227 participants turned up – privateer racers, every one.

They entered a wide range of vehicles – Volkswagen Polos and Golfs, BMWs, Mini Coopers, Datsuns, Hondas, Peugeots, Hyundais, Nissans, Alfa Romeos, Toyotas, MGs, Mazdas, Opel Kadetts and Corsas, Ford Anglias and Cortinas, GSM Darts, and old Porsches. Again, it will be they who save this cruel, crazy, beautiful thing we call motorsport.

“When life as we know it stopped due to Stage 5 Lockdown, I was hugely concerned – about my family’s livelihood, my kids’ future, and the fact that I owned a race car. Back then, the bad news was – nobody wanted to buy my race car. Standing in the Zwartkops pits now, the good news is, nobody wanted to buy my race car,” said the owner of a venerable Honda Civic.

“You know, racing has not become more expensive over time. Back in the day it used to take all my spare money, and today, it still does,” said another racer.

His only problem at Zwartkops was the fact that “my race overall has shrunk in the cupboard during Lockdown – I shall visit the manufacturer and complain”.

Racing as a privateer is not for the lazy. Competing at Zwartkops or Red Star involves many hours of vehicle preparation, getting all the current Covid-19 documentation done, hauling the car to the circuit, setting up your pit, getting the vehicle through scrutineering, test driving it the Friday, getting to the circuit very early on Saturday, packing up the car and tools at the end of the day, hauling the car back home that evening and unpacking everything before heading for bed.

All for two short practice sessions the Friday and two short races the Saturday. But, those sessions and races involve motorsport’s most precious and sought after component – seat time. Those are the magical times when you head out on to the hallowed race track tarmac, and get to test your own limits of driving skill and bravery, in the most literal way possible. It is a straight adrenaline feeder and hopelessly addictive, shutting out every other concern in your life.

Out there, you find out about polishing sublime skills behind a steering wheel – and you do not require a hugely expensive race car with which to do it. You also learn to accept that only one person per class can win, but having a close dice with somebody else during race day provides sheer joy, whether you win or lose. Your laps around the track are recorded in seconds, but seat time is experienced as great moments. For that, racers will always return and for that, they will always save local motorsport.

What we need now is the return of the competitors’ partners in guilty pleasure – the spectators. It is sad, being at race circuits with all the spectator facilities empty, but that is not in the hands of motorsport’s powers that be. However, this too will pass. If nothing else, Covid-19 has reminded us how blessed we are to have motorsport, and how severely we miss it when it is taken away. Never again will this writer think about a racetrack visit as just another working day – a huge privilege, that is what it is.

