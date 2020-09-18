 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Kudos to motorsport’s true heroes

Motorsport 5 hours ago

Privateers paying from their back pocket is what keep the Adrenaline Game alive.

Andre de Kock
18 Sep 2020
07:36:28 AM
PREMIUM!
Kudos to motorsport’s true heroes

The Clubmans category basically means you can race what you brought to the track. Picture: Dave Ledbitter

This writer, being absolutely ancient, was alive and around back in 1973, when a world-wide oil crisis brought motorsport across the planet to a grinding halt. Globally, governments dictated that oil products could not be used for leisure activities, and race cars suddenly had no use or value. Despair and despondency set in, with many doomsday prophets saying this was the absolute end of the Adrenaline Game. Thankfully, they were wrong. In time, enterprising local motorsport participants converted their vehicles to run on methanol. Thus we could stage race meetings again, subject to strictly controlled parameters, until the oil crisis...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts My arrest a ‘favour’ for Malusi to teach me a lesson, says Norma

Celebs & viral ‘F**k you, Judge!’ – lawyer gutted by events

Load Shedding System under severe pressure, warns Eskom after two generation units shut down

Business News Repo rate stays the same

World Trump ad calls for support of US troops… but uses pic of Russian jets


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.