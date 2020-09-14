Coetzee beats Gilbert and Swanepoel in Pepson race

The Pepson Plastics National Cross Country motorcycle race delivered a few surprise results at Rhino Park in Pretoria over the weekend. Jarryd Coetzee took overall honours aboard his Brother Leader Tread KTM ahead of Pepson Plastics Husqvarna trio, OR1 winner Kenneth Gilbert, OR2 man Brett Swanepoel Pepson Plastics Husqvarna. OR3 winner Davin Cocker delivered another turn-up for the books in fourth overall, just three seconds ahead of class rival Bradley Cox’s Brother Leader Tread KTM.

Coetzee served notice of his intentions in the series’ lockdown delayed second round, when he blitzed Saturday morning’s time trial over Gilbert, Brother Leader Tread KTM OR2 man Charan Moore, Cocker and Taki Bogiages’ OR2 Pepson Plastics Motul Husqvarna. Coetzee and Gilbert kept up the pace in the main race to come home ahead of Swanepoel. The main interest was the battle between Cocker and Cox, who was on a charge after a slow time trial. Do as he may Bradley would not overcome that deficit.

In the classes, overall winner Coetzee took middleweight OR2 from Brett Swanepoel, Taki Bogiages, Ian Rall and Gert Davis. Kenny Gilbert took open class OR2 honours from Charan Moore and Husqvarna trio Jaycee Nienaber, Wynand Delport and Kyle Holton. Davin Cocker took the small capacity class from Bradley Cox and KTM quartet, Ryan Pelser, Peter Karam, Quintin Venter and Erik Ernst Merry.

Wade Blaauw powered his Roost KTM to a dominant over-36 Seniors win over Husqvarna man Deon du Toit and Zack da Silva, Hannes Saaijman’s KTM and Yamaha rider Marco Cocci. Bert Smith Racing KTM rider Pieter Höll overcame Wayne Farmer’s Biker’s Warehouse Husqvarna to take over-36 Masters honours. Johan van Wyk ended third on another Husqvarna from Yamaha man Martin Poole and Iain Pepper and Hannes Rootman on another two Husqvarnas.

In the schoolboy action, Matthew Wilson’s MCA Holeshot Husqvarna took the High School win from KTM duo Dumél du Plessis and Derek Karam, Dylan Cox on a Yamaha and Branden Swanepoel (KTM). The primary school Interprovincial classes saw Cobus Bester’s MCA Holeshot Husqvarna take the 85 cc win from Stefan Zybrands’ Droomers Yamaha and Lucian Meyer. Brandon Clarke took another MCA Holeshot Husqvarna to the 65 cc win from GJ Coetzee’s similar machine and Jake Pretorius on a KTM.

The 2020 South African National Cross Country Championship wraps up with a double header for rounds 3 and 4 on 17 and 18 October at Virginia Trails, Mid Illovo KZN.

