Zwartkops delivers yet more weekend motorsport magic

Great spectacle, brilliant racing and happiness all round typified Saturday’s regional event at the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria. Most of the participating competitors had not sat in a race car since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown and were more than happy to face the starter.

Topping the day’s activities were two rounds of the Pozidrive Volkswagen Challenge series, with 32 cars taking to the tarmac. Rory Atkinson (BHIT Polo) took both the race victories, ahead of Kevin Masters (CPS Warehouse Polo). On the first occasion, they were followed by Waldie Meintjies (Bluebelt Polo), Wayne Masters (Performance Masters Polo) and Derek Smalberger (Sabertek Polo). The second time around, Chris Dale (Bluebelt Polo), Dawie van der Merwe (Universal Health Polo) and Wayne Masters filled out the top five places.

Wouter Roos (Car Care Volkswagen SupaPolo) won the opening Car Care Clinic 111 race from Louis Scholtz (Car Care Clinic Volkswagen Golf), Ian Ehlers (FEC Auto Volkswagen Polo), Bob Neil (Delmon Mining Ford Focus ST) and Graeme Nathan (Volkswagen SupaPolo). Nathan took race two ahead of Roos, Scholtz, JP Nortje (NG Autocraft Nissan Skyline) and Johan van der Vyver (Devlaw Subaru WRX).

Gert van den Berg (Hankook Vee) and Lushen Ramchander (Liqui Moly Vee) finished first and second in both Hankook Formula Vee races, chased to the flag in race one by Lendl Jansen (Bull Security Vee) and Jaco Schriks (Lube Station Vee). Greg Wilson (Formula Vee) and Schriks filled the top four places in race two.

Jonathan du Toit (TAR Honda Civic) took both the Car Care Clinic Superhatch races ahead of Andre’ Dannhauser (Pro Auto Opel Corsa) and Louis Scholtz (Car Care Clinic Honda Civic). Pieter Zeelie (Speads RS12) won both National Sports Car races from Glenton Rebello (Birkin Nissan) with Gerhard Krige (Lotus 7) and Adriaan le Roux (Birkin 7) taking turns in the respective third places.

Andre’ de Lange (Roofsure Opel Kadett) took the opening Midvaal Historics race ahead of Mario Rossi (FAS Alfa Romeo GTV6) and Eugene Gouws, whose Master Mowers Chevrolet CanAm lost its clutch halfway through. With the clutch fixed, Gouws won race two from Travis and Peder Jensen, in their Datsun 1200 GX models.

The first SKF Little Giants race went to Franco Resca (Stream Light MGB GT), leading home Marc Miller (Designer Dent Alfa Romeo Giulia) and Chad Ten Doeschate (Alfa Sprint Spider). Vic Campher (Tom Campher Volvo 122), Carel Pienaar (SP Lotus Cortina) and Miller filled the second podium.

Both Clubmans races went to Marius Jacobs (AAA Recovery Opel Tigra ), followed the first time by Waldo Swiegers (Swiegers Photography Honda Ballade) and George Economides (Wealth Avenue BMW 328i). Race two saw Kalyn Miller (Kia Pride) and Economides on the final podium steps.

Devin Robertson (Big Boss Auto Legend) won the opening INEX Legends race from Jordan Larson (BN Auto Customs Legend) and Gerhard Roux (Rubro Building Legend). Robertson won race two as well, ahead of Larson and Seef Fourie Junior (RDG Legend. Race three went to Larson, chased by Roberson and Fourie.

Louis van der Merwe (Liabri Formula GTi) and Charles Williamson (Formula M) swapped the respective Monoposto race wins and second places, with Corrie le Roux (Pigments Formula M) and Koos Pothumus taking turns in the respective third places.

Johan le Roux (Avidan Kawasaki ZX10), Hein McMahon (BD Freight BMW S1000RR) and Nasief Wadwala (Fast Bikes Yamaha R1) took the podium places in both the Bridgestone Challenge races.

The next Inland Regional race meeting will be held at the Red Star Raceway near Delmas next weekend.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.