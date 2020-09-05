How fast is a MotoGP bike really?

There can be little doubt that world motorsport’s ultimate warriors are MotoGP riders. South Africa’s own Brad Binder is now part of that highly select group and also ranks among an even more exclusive group as a MotoGP race winner. Since Binder’s arrival and his epic first victory in motorcycling’s premier class this year, many Msanzi residents who previously had little or no interest in circuit racing are following our man’s progress on television. Together, we marvel at Binder and other riders’ exploits on what are certainly the meanest track racing motorcycles in history. These machines squiggle sideways under acceleration...

Since Binder’s arrival and his epic first victory in motorcycling’s premier class this year, many Msanzi residents who previously had little or no interest in circuit racing are following our man’s progress on television. Together, we marvel at Binder and other riders’ exploits on what are certainly the meanest track racing motorcycles in history.

These machines squiggle sideways under acceleration at over 160 km/h, wheelie involuntary at over 180 km/h and reach speeds of over 300 km/h on circuits with frightening regularity. But, exactly what are the MotoGP riders in charge of every time they take to the tarmac?

The rulebook states that the current MotoGP is for four-stroke motorcycles with engine sizes of no larger than 1 000 cc. They may not weigh in at less than 158 kg, can carry a maximum fuel load of 22 litres per race and all competing teams must use the same Magneti Marelli electronic management system. The electronic package includes a Drive-by-Wire system, Engine Braking, Quickshifter, Traction Control, Wheelie Control, Pit Lane Limiter and Launch Control.

In the case of Binder’s Red Bull KTM, the engine is a V4 that revs up to 18 500 rpm to deliver over 200 kW of power. The bike is fitted with a steel frame, carbon fibre swingarm, a seamless shift gearbox, an Akrapovic racing exhaust system and forged magnesium wheels in 120/70 ZR 17 front and 180/55 ZR 17 rear Michelin tyres.

The motorcycle is equipped with Brembo brakes with 320 mm or 340 mm brake discs fitted with aluminium calipers. And just how fast are MotoGP machines? The Italian Mugello circuit boasts a 1 000 m pit straight, where the bikes reach their highest speeds every season. Last year, Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso set the current MotoGP maximum racing speed record at Mugello when he clocked 356.5 km/h going past the pits.

Now, there are no actual claimed acceleration numbers for MotoGP bikes, but unofficial video footage shows Dovizioso going from standstill to 350 km/h. Taking that video and on-board race footage figures into account, MCNews.com.au used a computer programme to calculate the Ducati Desmosedici GP20 MotoGP machine’s acceleration figures.

They look like this:

0 to 100 km/h: 2.52 seconds

0 to 160 km/h: 4.23 seconds

0 to 200 km/h: 5.45 seconds

0 to 220 km/h: 6.18 seconds

0 to 240 km/h: 6.96 seconds

0 to 260 km/h: 7.74 seconds

0 to 290 km/h: 9.25 seconds

0 to 300 km/h: 9.72 seconds

0 to 320 km/h:10.93 seconds

0 to 330 km/h: 11.83 seconds

0 to 340 km/h: 12.98 seconds

0 to 350 km/h: 14.27 seconds

100 km/h to 300 km/h: 7.26 seconds

200 km/h to 300 km/h: 4.33 seconds

300 km/h to 350 km/h: 4.5 seconds

Top Speed: 368 km/h (Rev Limiter)

Absolutely the stuff of dragons and jet fighters, and yet again, reason to hold MotoGP riders in awe.

