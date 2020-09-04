 
 
Racing sisters are doing it for themselves

One third of the top 12 places at a prominent recent off-road event was occupied by women.

04 Sep 2020
Letshego Zulu navigates for Terence Marsh in the Red-Line Motorsport Nissan Navara.

South Africa’s roughest form of motorsport boasts a surprising number of female competitors. When this year’s South African Cross Country Championship resumed after Covid-19 lockdown with the recent Bronkhorstspruit 400 event, four ladies finished in the top 12 places. And the number of women involved in the sport does not start and finish in the cockpit. They range from competitors to officials, organisers, families and supporters. Cross Country racing has, since its inception in the mid 1960s, been a family orientated sport. This is evident in the number of husband and wife, father/daughter and brother/sister teams that have participated and...

