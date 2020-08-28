 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Cars that made light work of a dirty job

Motorsport 3 days ago

How nifty little Minis, Ferrari-powered Lancias and brute Cosworth power etched their way into rally history.

Andre de Kock
28 Aug 2020
07:19:43 AM
PREMIUM!
Cars that made light work of a dirty job

The Mini has a rich rally heritage.

This writer has always held the view that rally drivers have a wider skills set than their circuit racing counterparts. The reasons are simple. Circuit racers do not have to memorise navigators’ instructions while dealing with really fast corners, they don’t tackle up to 400 separate corners on a given day of competition and they have nice sand traps to crash in, as opposed to ravines, trees, rocks and the like that await errant rally drivers. Rally cars are also fascinating, always being a finely honed compromise between all out performance and tough reliability. We love them, and have shortlisted...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Multimedia GALLERY: Eldorado Park marches against police brutality

Covid-19 Global virus cases cross 25 million as India sets grim record

World Sparking fury, White House halts election security briefings to Congress

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Ramaphosa to face integrity committee and Mashaba launches new party

Politics ANC NEC: Cyril Ramaphosa offers to subject himself to integrity committee


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.