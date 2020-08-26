The Great F1 War: Duct-Gate

The Racing Point saga continues. The so-named Duct-Gate affair now appears to be reaching a new level of controversy with a few unexpected statements following the FIA stewards’ decision. Racing Point are appealing the decision and team chief Lawrence Stroll has issued a statement warning those behind the accusations that led to the protest that he will not accept the aspersions against his team or personal integrity. Toto Wolff, Mercedes Formula One chief, has informed all involved that he will be “happy to go to court” to eliminate all possible suspicion regarding the status of his team in this ongoing...

The Racing Point saga continues. The so-named Duct-Gate affair now appears to be reaching a new level of controversy with a few unexpected statements following the FIA stewards’ decision.

Racing Point are appealing the decision and team chief Lawrence Stroll has issued a statement warning those behind the accusations that led to the protest that he will not accept the aspersions against his team or personal integrity. Toto Wolff, Mercedes Formula One chief, has informed all involved that he will be “happy to go to court” to eliminate all possible suspicion regarding the status of his team in this ongoing affair.

Others appealing the FIA’s decision regarding the RP20 brake duct design are Renault, Ferrari, McLaren and Williams . That was until McLaren and Williams issued statements they would no longer pursue their appeals, both saying they are satisfied the FIA will continue to monitor the situation regarding “copying” within the current and future regulations of F1. The fact that Williams and, from next season, McLaren will be using Mercedes engines has led to some unfortunate and unfounded rumours.

The remaining parties, Renault and Ferrari, have officially lodged appeals. The French team’s chief, Cyril

Abiteboul, has been vocal in his disagreement regarding the stewards’ decision. He has suggested the International Court of Appeal should remove the points awarded to Racing Point for each race protested. In fact, he has gone so far as to moot the Silverstone team’s disqualification.

Abiteboul is reported as saying: “We were expecting a consistent decision with other sanctions we have seen in the past. The most recent being the one we accepted last year after Suzuka when we were found in breach of a sporting regulation, not a technical regulation and were excluded from that event, losing all our points.”

He was referring to the post-race decision that both Renault drivers had benefitted from an illegal driver aid. He continued: “I’m not necessarily saying they should be excluded from the season, but I think from a communication standpoint to the fans, explaining why a car in breach because it will receive a reprimand can be part of the championship and eligible for points. “That is awkward. We would like some closure about that if possible.”

This weekend takes F1 to Spa-Francorchamps for the Belgian Grand Prix which in the past two seasons has been Ferrari territory, but don’t hold your breath for a 2020 hat-trick for Maranello. With the qualifying engine mode ban deferred to the next race at Monza, it is liable to be another Mercedes benefit, with hopefully the Max Verstappen Red Bull running interference.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.