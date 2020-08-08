MotoGP 8.8.2020 05:47 pm

Zarco pips Quartararo for Czech MotoGP pole

AFP
Zarco pips Quartararo for Czech MotoGP pole

Zarco on his way to pole in Brno . AFP/JOE KLAMAR

Johann Zarco claimed a surprise pole for this weekend’s Czech MotoGP on Saturday three hundredths of a second ahead of championship leader Fabio Quartararo.

The Ducati-Avintia rider pipped his French compatriot who won the opening two rounds of the coronavirus-curtailed season from pole for Yamaha’s satellite SRT team.

Quartararo’s team-mate Franco Morbidelli will start in third for Sunday’s race in Brno with seven-time champion Valentino Rossi in 10th and Andrea Dovizioso back in 18th.

World champion Marc Marquez continues to be absent as he recovers from another bout of surgery on the arm he broke in a first race crash of the campaign.

Zarco, 30, who left KTM in the middle of last season due to poor results, was claiming his sixth MotoGP pole.

Youngster Quartararo leads second-placed Maverick Vinales, who starts fifth at the Masaryk Circuit, by 10 points with 12 races of the campaign to go.

Related Stories
South African rookie Binder wins Czech MotoGP on ‘insane’ bike 9.8.2020
Rossi ‘proud’ but not stressed by prospect of 200th podium 6.8.2020
MotoGP star Marquez undergoes second arm operation 4.8.2020


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Joburg approves R446m in property rates relief for struggling customers

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, ‘Muvhango’ actor dies, and bodies found in Centurion

Government All PPE contracts will be made public – Mboweni

Business News Smoking ban’s health benefits ‘miniscule’ court hears

Crime Court asked to step in, in case of 12-year-old alcoholic rape survivor


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition