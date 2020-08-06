MotoGP 6.8.2020 09:36 pm

Rossi ‘proud’ but not stressed by prospect of 200th podium

AFP
Rossi ‘proud’ but not stressed by prospect of 200th podium

Record in sight for Valentino Rossi. AFP/File/JAVIER SORIANO

Valentino Rossi said Thursday he was proud to be looking at the prospect of reaching his 200th MotoGP top-class podium at Brno this weekend — but declined to stress out about it.

“When you are older, you start to see the numbers and it’s good, I’m proud,” the Italian Yamaha rider said ahead of the Czech GP where he had won his maiden race in 1996.

“But for sure it’s not the major motivation for me. It’s just a number in the end,” he told a video conference.

“I’m not here for the 200th podium, I’m here because I like motorcycle racing and I like the challenge, to try to stay at the top,” added the 41-year-old veteran.

The seven-time MotoGP world champion earned his 199th podium in the top class after finishing third at Jerez two weeks ago, his first podium finish since the United States last year.

“I enjoyed the weekend, being back on the podium after a longer time and a difficult period was a great feeling,” Rossi said.

“So it’s very important if I can also be strong here (in Brno). The track is great, I have always liked it but in the last years with Yamaha we have suffered a bit,” he added.

The Brno race will be held behind closed doors within measures taken to stem the coronavirus spread which has wreaked havoc on the MotoGP calendar for this season, with only 13 confirmed events and all those outside Europe cancelled.

Related Stories
MotoGP star Marquez undergoes second arm operation 4.8.2020
Quartararo keeps cool to win searing Andalucia MotoGP 26.7.2020
Vinales and Rossi lead practice runs for Yamaha at Andalucia MotoGP 25.7.2020


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Joburg approves R446m in property rates relief for struggling customers

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, ‘Muvhango’ actor dies, and bodies found in Centurion

Government All PPE contracts will be made public – Mboweni

Business News Smoking ban’s health benefits ‘miniscule’ court hears

Crime Court asked to step in, in case of 12-year-old alcoholic rape survivor


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition