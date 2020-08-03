Cross Country Championship back on

After five months of no racing due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the South African National Cross Country Series has received the green light from Motorsport South Africa to restart the 2020 championship in August. This means the Bronkhorstspruit 400 will take place on Friday and Saturday, 14 and 15 August, to form the second round of the championship. The championship will comprises five events to be hosted between August and October.

“The championship which started with the Mpumalanga 400 in Dullsroom in February will include the Bronkhorstspruit 400, the Nampo 400 on 18 and 19 September with the final two rounds to be hosted in Parys on 23, 24 and 25 October,” SACCS CEO Archie Rutherford announced.

Strict Covid-19 regulations will be in place for the Bronkhorstspruit 400 to be run from the Soetdoring Function Venue just outside Bronkhorstspruit on the brink of the Gauteng border. SACCS has kept abreast with the times and technology over the years with race administration mainly being done electronically for some time now.

To limit personal as well as surface contact and maximise social distancing, the Safety Plan and rules and regulations for the event include various changes, one of which is no spectators will be allowed. The number of crew members will also be limited while enthusiasts and supporters will only be able to follow the event via various social media platforms which include Facebook, Telegram, Instagram and RallySafe.

All the activities will take place behind closed doors at the Soetdoring Function Venue where Race Headquarters, the Designated Service Park (DSP) and the Start/Finish for the event will be situated on both days.

“For now, we have to sacrifice the on event support of the many cross country enthusiasts, but we hope to allow fans at events in the latter part of the year, ” Rutherford concluded.

The Bronkhorstspruit 400 can be followed on the RallySafe App on 14 and 15 August. The App can be downloaded free of charge from the App Store or Google Play Store. Information will also be shared on the SACCS Telegram App as well as on Facebook SACCS.

