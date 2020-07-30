Formula E coming to South African television

In a long awaited first for South Africa, Jaguar, in cooperation with SuperSport and Cape Town-based Formula E Bidding Company, e-Movement, have announced that the remainder of the 2019/20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship will be shown on television from next month.

Set to take place at Berlin’s Templehof Airport from the fifth of August, the current sixth season of the all-electric series will be held at the same venue for the rest of the year due to impact of the Coronavirus on Europe, albeit on a layout that will be reconfigured for each running. Aside from the actual race, SuperSport will also broadcast the qualifying session live and showcase highlights of each meeting with special features on select days.

“Securing a broadcast deal to screen Formula E on SuperSport provides a perfect platform to showcase the energy and excitement electric motoring and motorsport have to offer,” e-Movement Chairman Iain Banner said in a statement.

Despite the scaling back of the series, Banner stated e-Movement has managed to secure a provisional entry for the 2021/2022 season, but added that it would continue working closely with the City of Cape Town in order for Formula E to officially come to South Africa.

“While we eagerly await a formal announcement in regards to an official E-Prix calendar entry, we’ve worked hard together with the City of Cape Town to develop a suitable track layout on Cape Town’s city streets that will fit into the precinct with minimal disruption to the general public and traffic,” Banner remarked.

“I cannot wait to demonstrate the appeal of all-electric motoring on a much larger scale when we bring World Championship motorsport to the people with a South African Formula E race. Additionally, we are working flat out to finalise a commercial programme to support the staging of a five-day e-Fest event in Cape Town, focusing on all things electric and the environment. This event is planned for late in 2021”.

In the same statement, Jaguar-Land Rover South Africa Marketing Manager, Lisa Mallett, stated that the series’ showing on television rates as a “ historic first in South Africa, and [that] Jaguar is thrilled to bring the televised all-electric Formula E season finale to fans in our region. This package is an exciting new element in our support of e-Movement’s bid to secure a World Championship Formula E round on the streets of Cape Town”.

Event scheduling

Round 6 – 5 August

– Qualifying: 14h00 – SuperSport 6

– Race: 18h00 – SuperSport 6

Round 7 – 6 August

– Qualifying: 14h00 – SuperSport 6

– Race: 18h30 – SuperSport 6

Round 8 – 8 August

– Qualifying: 14h00 – SuperSport 12

– Race: 18h30 – SuperSport 6

Round 9 – 9 August

– Qualifying: 14h00 – SuperSport 8

– Race: 18h30 – SuperSport 6

Round 10 – 12 August

– Qualifying: 14h00 – SuperSport 6

– Race: 18h30 – SuperSport 6

Round 11 – 13 August

– Qualifying: 14h00 – SuperSport 6

– Race: 18h30 – SuperSport 6

