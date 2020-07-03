2020 SACCS season could be on the brink of restarting

Following the announcement by Government in mid-June and the proposed relaxation of certain Level 3 lockdown regulations, including non-contact sports such as golf, tennis, cricket and others, Motorsport South Africa (MSA), in conjunction with all facets of our sport, is working very closely with the department of Sport and Recreation South Africa (SRSA) to establish the operational parameters and guidelines to resurrect motorsport championships at the earliest possible opportunity.

Looking ahead, and taking into account the myriad of ambiguous questions surrounding inter-provincial cross-border travel, opening up of guest houses and bed and breakfasts, definitive regulations pertaining to public gatherings, pending legislation regarding identified ‘hotspot’ zones, anticipated provincial and regional spike projections etc., SACCS are cautiously optimistic that our season could restart in August with the Bronkhorstspruit 400 on 14 and 15 August. 2020.

In anticipation of favourable announcements by government to unlock the immediate future of sport and ease South Africa into the newfound ‘world normal’ we are in discussion with the property and landowners for the remaining three events on this year’s calendar.

Pending the easing of the current COVID-19 regulations, the intention with the approval of MSA, is for the 2020 SACCS championship to comprise four events – the Mpumalanga 400 hosted in February this year, the Bronkhorstspruit 400 in August, the Nampo 400 on 18/19 September and the Parys 400 on 23/24 October 2020.

“We have a strategy in place to implement the reintroduction of our season the moment we receive the required approval. It goes without saying, for the immediate future the way events are presented will be effected. Once the prescribed phases and procedures are published SACCS will adapt the organisation of events accordingly and provide each competitor with a detailed document explaining the protocols and the running of events,” said SACCS CEO Archie Rutherford.

“We acknowledge, there is a huge amount of expectation out there, and feel assured that the official MSA submission to SRSA will be ratified in the not too distant future and that our intention to start racing as early as August might be achievable. All I can ask is that we remain patient and positive and work towards our common goal of running a 2020 championship during this globally unstable state of affairs”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.