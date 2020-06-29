South Africa’s Tyler Robinson latest member of Ferrari Driver Academy

Young women drivers are poised to become Ferrari’s first-ever female racing professionals as a result of an innovative talent detection programme by the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission plus its partner, Scuderia Ferrari – and a young South African girl has been invited.

The FIA Girls on Track – Rising Stars project, an agreement set to expand over four years, could result in two candidates aged between 12 and 16, becoming full-time students who will be set to enter one of the national FIA Formula 4 championships as Ferrari Academy drivers.

South African Tyler Robinson (11) has been chosen as a finalist following a worldwide selection phase from more than 70 applications across five continents. The young South African kart racer is one of 20 drivers who will participate in a shoot-out in October at the Winfield Racing School based at the Paul Ricard Circuit, France.

Twelve drivers will then move onto the next stage, attending karting and F4-focused training camps before a further eight drivers are eliminated. The final quartet will then attend a week-long course at the Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) in November.

“We are really pleased to be collaborating with the FIA in this innovative Girls on Track – Rising Stars programme,” said Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto, who at last year’s Christmas media lunch said the FDA was targeting inclusion of female drivers in its ranks.

“Although there is no actual barrier to their participation, we are aware that it is harder for women to progress in this field. That’s why we responded enthusiastically to the FIA initiative and we believe that we can help introduce more young women to this fantastic sport,” concluded Binotto.

“Finding out that I have been selected for the FIA Girls On Track – Rising Stars Shoot Out I feel super excited and really nervous at the same time and in the back of my mind all I can think about is what I am going to do, to make the most of this opportunity,” said Robinson.

