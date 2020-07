Last weekend we rejoiced as Austria’s Health Minister Rudolf Anschober announced his government’s approval for the Red Bull Ring at Spielberg to host the first two races of the 2020 Formula One season next month. The approval comes with stringent controls to ensure the safety of all involved. The Austrian Grand Prix will be run without spectators and marks the commencement of a truncated 2020 Formula One season. This must be a huge relief for the FIA and Liberty Media, particularly the latter, whose financial situation is under severe strain. But both have been looking to the future and have...

Last weekend we rejoiced as Austria’s Health Minister Rudolf Anschober announced his government’s approval for the Red Bull Ring at Spielberg to host the first two races of the 2020 Formula One season next month.

The approval comes with stringent controls to ensure the safety of all involved. The Austrian Grand Prix will be run without spectators and marks the commencement of a truncated 2020 Formula One season. This must be a huge relief for the FIA and Liberty Media, particularly the latter, whose financial situation is under severe strain. But both have been looking to the future and have optimistically announced a proposed calendar for the first eight races which

would ensure championship status.

Of that eight, three races are scheduled for July – two backto-back at the Spielberg Circuit in Austria on 5 and 12 July, plus one at the Hungaroring in Budapest, Hungary on the 19th. August features four Grands Prix, another back-to-back scheduled for the Silverstone circuit in the UK on the 2nd and 9th, one at the Circuit de Catalunya Barcelona on the 16th and another at Spa Francorchamps in Belgium on the 30th. The last European race would be at Monza, Italy on 6 September.

As reported last week, newly introduced UK quarantine regulations would not allow the necessary ease of movement between Britain and the European continent. However, since then it has been announced that a possible intervention by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson could save the day for the Northamptonshire circuit and the British

Grand Prix.

Once, and if, the European rounds are completed, it would hopefully be off to Asia and the Americas, followed by proposed end-of-season races in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi. Singapore could be the next and hopefully the final Grand Prix to be cancelled for this season, to be replaced by Azerbaijan’s Baku circuit, followed by the Russian Grand Prix at the Sochi circuit.

It seems likely Vietnam and China will be reinstated, with the Vietnam event likely to be run with spectators drawn from local residents only. One event that definitely drops off the calendar for this year is the Dutch Grand Prix, which has been postponed until next year. The decision was taken by the local organisers, headed by former F1 driver Jan Lammers.

He said: “We and Formula 1 have investigated the potential to hold a rescheduled race this year without spectators, but we would like to celebrate the return of Formula 1 to Zandvoort with our racing fans in the Netherlands. We ask everyone to be patient. I had to look forward to it for 35 years, so I can wait another year.”

The revised FIA 2020 sporting regulations were issued last Wednesday and Article 21.6 makes for interesting reading. The article covers the so called “ghost races” at which spectators will not be permitted. It states: “A closed event will be determined at the sole discretion of the FIA and commercial rights holders, defined as one which does not allow spectator access.”

It continues: “From the start of a closed event until the declaration of the official classification of the race, no competitor may have more than a total of 80 team personnel within the confines of the circuit. No more than 60 of these team personnel who are within the confines of the circuit may be associated in any way with the operation of the cars. For the avoidance of doubt, staff whose duties are solely connected with hospitality, team motorhomes, sponsors, marketing, public relations, security or driving trucks to or from the event are not considered operational personnel.”

At last a figure for the teams to work around, but it could create problems, particularly as it is proposed that Formula 2 and Formula 3 competitors will be joining the race weekends in Europe. Consider the number of race officials, marshals, fire crews and medical teams required to stage an officially sanctioned race, plus the 10 F1 teams at 80 members per team and that is an impressive number of personnel. If the additional motorsport is approved the extra staff required by the F2 and F3 teams have to be added, and it would become difficult to remain within the estimated

2 000 people required for a race meeting.

Fortunately, this week brought even more good news with the announcement by Coltilde Delbos, CEO of Renault, that despite the company having to cut costs by $2 billion (R34.9 billion) and the workforce by at least 15 000 jobs, the French manufacturer will continue to compete in F1.

Delbos was quoted as saying. “We confirm that we remain committed to Formula 1. The new cap in term of investment is good because we had less investment than some of our competitors who are spending a lot of money. So, we are here, and we stay in Formula One.” Great news, particularly as Renault is one of the three suppliers of power units, even though they have no current clients.

This fact will surely boost the team’s efforts to continue the development of the power unit which could ultimately benefit possible new teams by offering a competitive alternative to rival Ferrari and Mercedes power units.

