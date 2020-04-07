Indycar and Intercontinental GT confirmed for October Indianapolis spectacle

One of the world’s premier motorsport championships, the NTT IndyCar title chase, will join the Pirelli Intercontinental GT Challenge series at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on 3 and 4 October 2020. The top tier of American open-wheel racing will hold its new Harvest GP event on the Saturday afternoon ahead of the Sunday’s inaugural Indianapolis 8 Hour,that will host round four of the Intercontinental GT Challenge.

IndyCar’s new event, to be staged on the Indianapolis road course, was unveiled earlier this week as part of the championship’s updated 2020 schedule. The Harvest GP pays tribute to the Harvest Classic, held in September 1916. The Harvest Classic was the first racing event held outside of May in IMS history and featured three races all won by legendary driver Johnny Aitken.

Meanwhile, teams contesting the world’s only global GT3 series will be joined on track by their GT World Challenge America counterparts, for whom the first three hours count

towards this year’s

Following Bathurst’s opening round in February, this year’s Intercontinantal GT Championship campaign should continue on July 23-26 at the Total 24 Hours of Spa before visiting the Suzuka 10 Hours on August 21-23. The inaugural Indianapolis 8 Hour and Kyalami 9 Hour should subsequently close out a campaign featuring five rounds on as many continents.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.