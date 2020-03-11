Revs rising for Zwartkops Extreme Festival

The national part of this year’s Extreme Festival will kick off at the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria on Saturday, with seven racing disciplines to provide a full day of spectacular entertainment on four and two wheels. Topping the day’s offerings will be the first two rounds of the Oettinger Polo Cup championship that will see 24 drivers taking to the tarmac.

Pre-season victory favourites must include Keagan Campos (Campos Transport Polo), Matt Shorter (Monroe Polo), Stiaan Kriel (MotorMart Polo), Delon Thompson (Universal Polo), Chris Shorter (Champion Polo), Clinton Bezuidenhout (Universal Polo), Jurie Swart (G-Energy Polo), Darren Oates (Total Polo), Adrian Wood (Kyocera Polo) and Dario Busi (Oettinger Polo). Much interest will centre on the debut of former Formula 1600 single-seater champion Stuart White, who will tackle this new tin-top adventure in a Stradale Polo.

The Investchem F1600 category should see top contenders like Nicholas van Weely (Magnificent Paints Van Diemen), Andrew Schofield (Investchem Mygale), Andrew Rackstraw (Investchem Mygale), Tiago Rebelo (TRMS Mygale), Gerard Geldenhuys (Abacus Mygale), Alex Vos (Ecurie Zoo Van Diemen) and Brendan Tracey (Investchem Mygale) fighting for podium places.

Continuing the single-seater theme will be two Hankook Formula Vee races, with front runners to include reigning champion Jaco Schriks (Lube Station Rhema), Gert van den Berg (Hankook Rhema), Lushen Ramchander (Liqui Moly Forza), Alan Holm (IMA Rhema), Greg Wilson (Forza), Lendl Jansen (Bull Security Forza), and Brandon Hills (Mangaza Rhema).

The day’s largest entry will belong to the Pozidrive VW Challenge category, with 27 drivers to face the starter. Judging by the first race in the category this year, the man to beat must be Rory Atkinson (BHIT Polo), with his adversaries including Lyle Ramsay (Platinum Wheels Polo), Dawie van der Merwe (Lee Thompson Polo), Waldie Meintjies (Pozidrive Polo), Chris Dale (Blue Bell Polo), Robyn Kriel (Kalex Polo), Bevin Masters (CPS Warehouse Polo), Wayne Masters (Performance Masters Polo) and Elna Croeser (Race Technology Polo).

Rounding out the four-wheeler show will be three races for Liqui Moly Inex Legend cars, with probable winners to include current champion Jagger Robertson (Big Boss Auto Legend), Justin Robertson (Liqui Moly Legend), Charl Roux (Rubro Building Legend), Ian Upton (RU Legend), Lonika Maartens (FP Engineering Legend) and Richard van Hearde (Browndeck Legend).

Heading up the two-wheeler categories will be two SA Superbike races, with defending champion Clinton Seller (King Price Yamaha R1) facing off against David MacFadden (Stunt SA Yamaha R1), Lance Isaacs (Supabets BMW S1000RR), Byron Bester (Hi-Tech Kawasaki ZX10), Wayne Spicer (Wellness Group Kawasaki ZX10), Ricardo Otto (Yamaha R6), Brett Roberts (Linea Lights Yamaha R6) and Marius Koekemoer (Libra Ducati Panigale).

Current champion Graeme van Breda (Stefanutti ZX10) will be the victory favourite in the Red Square Kawasaki Masters races. He will be chased by Jonty Collard (Pappas Pizza ZX10), Keith Agliotti (Ridgeways ZX10), Landi Sinden (Contract Truck ZX10), Sifiso Themba (King Price ZX10), Appanna Ganapathy (ART ZX10), Wayne Spicer (Wellness Group ZX10), Gareth Bezuidenhout (Kawasaki ZX10) and Henk Schuiling (Air Systems ZX10).

The Zwartkops gates will be open from 7am, with qualifying sessions to start at 8am and the racing at 10.20 am. The pits will be open for all spectators throughout the day, with the venue’s Mini Moke transportation train to run between the pit gate and the various spectator spots. There will be a kiddies corner and flea market with food and drink on sale, or you may take your own. Admission is R130 per adult and R90 for students, with kids under the age of 12 free.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.