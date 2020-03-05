Inland championship thunder heading for Red Star

The 2020 Inland Championship will come to life at the Red Star Raceway near Delmas this Saturday, with drivers in a wide variety of historic cars, supercars, sports cars and endurance cars set to provide a full day of entertainment.

Topping the day’s show should be two racecs for Universal Health Pre-1980 historic saloon cars, with top contenders expected to include Jannie van Rooyen (VW Scirocco), Johann Smith (SPS Mazda Capella), Sean Hepburn (Hi-Q Midrand Datsun 1200), Alan Green (Ford Escort), Fred Konig (Northern Bolt VW Scirocco), Andre ten Napel (TNMC VW Scirocco), Rene van Rensburg (SV Tech Ford Escort) and Ian Kilburn (Collectible Wheels Datsun GX).

Starting ahead of the saloon cars in the same races will be the pre-1990 sports and GT cars of people like Stefan Snyders (Steton Porsche 911 RSR), Andre van der Merwe (Evapco Porsche 911 RSR), George Avvakoumides (Ocean Basket Porsche 911 RSR) and Ray Cornelissen (Glashoff TVR Tuscan).

Top drivers in the races for Midvaal historic cars should include Deon van Vuuren (Hoosier Mazda R100 Rotary), Travis Jensen (SV Tech Datsun 1200), Andre de Lange (Roofsure Opel Kadett), Andries Draper (Auto Classic Ford Escort Mk1), Johan Kruger (Rentalworx Datsun GX) and Franz Jensen (Jensen Towing Datsun 1200).

Fighting for supremacy in the Lotus Challenge races should be reigning champion Jeffrey Kruger (Universal Health Birkin Toyota), Thomas Falkiner (Adaptive Resource Taylon), Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Birkin), Robyn Kriel (Universal Health Birkin), Rudi Barnard (Barneys Property Birkin), Etienne Strydom (Clive Wilmot Birkin), Sean Hewitt (Gavin Hewitt Birkin) and Jeff Gable (Expensive Habits Birkin).

The day’s quickest lap times should be provided by the Mobil 1 V8 Supercar contingent, with victory challengers like Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Jaguar), Thomas Reib (Mobil 1 Chevrolet Lumina), Terry Wilford (Fuchs Ford Falcon), Franco di Matteo (Deltec Batteries Jaguar), David Coetzee (ALKSA Ford Falcon), Steve Herbst (PPG Coatings Chevrolet Corvette), JP Nortje (Team WPPS Chevrolet Corvette) and Warren Lombard (Pepboys Ford Falcon).

Two Sports Car races should see front runners such as Pieter Zeelie (Zeelie Auditors Speads R512), Klippies Krige (Lotus 7 Replica), Matt Nash (MVW3), Dean Wolson (Wright Sports 2000), Anton Muller (ATS2000 Lotus Birkin), Paul Sullivan (Bishops Auto Nash MVW3), Richard Benningfield (General Energy RWB400), Jackie Morrison (Mortex Nash MVW3) and Norman Witt (Lotus 7 Replica).

The Motul Clubmans races should see podium hunters like Stefan Snyders (Steton Porsche 911 RSR), Richard Pott (Porsche 911 RSR), Dirk Lawrence (JDM Tuning Honda Ballade), Danie Richards (Randburg Signarama Porsche 924), Ralph Kernes (Big Boss Auto Renault) and Rodney Kruis (Renault Sandero).

The Pre-1966 Legend Saloon Cars and Little Giants categories will race together with front Under Two-Litre class contenders including Stephen Brits (CTR MGB), Francesco Lombardi (Alfa Giulia Sprint), Roger Houston (CTR Alfa Giulia) and Mark du Toit (TAR Alfa Romeo GT).

Topping the Little Giants category will be reigning champion Ishmael Baloyi (TAR GSM Dart), Ed Botes (Vital Weather Mini Cooper), Jaco Taylor (Alfa GT Sprint), Clive Winterstein (Casheri Porsche 356A) and Charles Montandon (Ford Corsair).

The Charlies Superspar Pur suit handicap races will see a 24-strong grid, with contenders including Richard Tudor-Owen (Flower-Pal Mercedes 190E), Rob van Aarle (Ace Auto Datsun 180U SSS), Robert Clark (Containerforce Citröen 1220 Club), Andre Hattingh (Mercedes 190E), Bert van Aarle (Lotus Elite) and Werner Hartzenberg (Aircooled Wonders Porsche 916).

Rounding out the day’s activities will be a 60-minute Endurance race, with a mandatory three-minute pit stop. Drivers include Fred Konig (Northern Bolt Porsche 911 RSR), Richard Pott (Porsche 911 RSR), Werner Hartzenberg (Porsche 916), Rey Cornelissen (Glashoff TVR Tuscan), Carel Schaap (Adaptive Resource Birkin S3), Sean Hewitt (Birkin S3), Jeff Gable (Expensive Habits Birkin), Richard Beningfield (General Energy RWB400), Matt Nash (Nash MVW3) and Ron Harmse (Sport 2000).

The Red Star gates will be open from 7 am, with qualifying for all categories in the morning. Racing will start at 10 am and admission will cost R50 per adult and kids under the age of 12 free. Food and drink will be on sale or you may take your own. For more information contact Shelley-Anne Taylor on 082 468 9200.

