 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Motorsport 19.2.2020 06:51 am

The Cool Down Lap: Sifiso Themba

Andre de Kock
PREMIUM!
The Cool Down Lap: Sifiso Themba

“This guy stood out – he could really ride and obviously had natural talent. That is a rare thing and I went to the pits to chat to him”.

Generally speaking, South African ambassadors are not people you would want to associate with. Over the last 10 years or so, this country’s embassies have become dumping grounds for corrupt government officials who stole blatantly and got caught, but were buddies of the President. Rather than doing the unthinkable and forcing the scumbags to account for their actions, our powers that sadly be would quietly promote them to obscure embassies. There they can vegetate in taxpayer-sponsored luxury, until retiring on fat taxpayer-sponsored pensions. Disgusting, but we have found an ambassador of much different ilk. Sifiso Themba is a motorcycle racer....


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.