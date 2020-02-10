Pit Stop: Clinton Seller

Q: What is your current occupation?

I am the national sales ales director at the Portable Shade company.

Q: What would you regard as your greatest motorsport achievement thus far?

Winning last year’s national Superbike championship as both a team owner and rider.

Q: What are your immediate racing career goals?

Winning more South African championships and to take a top five placing in the Le Mans Motorcycle 24-Hour race.

Q: What road car do you drive, and why?

Ford Transit – I use it for work purposes and to transport bicycles and stuff on weekends when I am not racing.

Q: What would be your dream road car?

Lamborghini Huracan – one day, one day…

