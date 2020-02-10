Pit Stop: Clinton Seller

Q: What is your current occupation?
I am the national sales ales director at the Portable Shade company.
Q: What would you regard as your greatest motorsport achievement thus far?
Winning last year’s national Superbike championship as both a team owner and rider.
Q: What are your immediate racing career goals?
Winning more South African championships and to take a top five placing in the Le Mans Motorcycle 24-Hour race.
Q: What road car do you drive, and why?
Ford Transit – I use it for work purposes and to transport bicycles and stuff on weekends when I am not racing.
Q: What would be your dream road car?
Lamborghini Huracan – one day, one day…
