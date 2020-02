All the thunder and action on South Africa’s racetracks revealed for 2020

This year’s premier South African circuit racing Extreme Festival series will incorporate 17 competition disciplines in national and regional formats at six separate circuits.

The calendar:

22 February

Regional Extreme Festival – Red Star Raceway

Categories: 111 GT Sports and Saloons; SuperHatch; VW Challenge; Formula Vee; Zontes 300; Bridgestone Challenge; Inex Legends; Monoposto.

14 March

National Extreme Festival – Zwartkops Raceway

Categories: Global Touring Cars; Oettinger Volkswagen Polo Cup; Investchem Formula 1600; Bridgestone Superbikes; National Bikes 1000cc and 600cc; Kawasaki ZX10; VW Challenge; Formula Vee; Inex Legends.

4 April

Regional Extreme Festival – Zwartkops Raceway

Categories: G&H Transport Extreme Supercars; 111 GT Sports and Saloons; SuperHatch; VW Challenge; V8 Supercars; Zontes 300; Bridgestone Challenge; Inex Legends.

18 April –

National Extreme Festival – Killarney Raceway

Categories: Global Touring Cars; Formula Vee; Oettinger Volkswagen Polo Cup; Investchem Formula 1600; Local categories.

16 May

National Extreme Festival – Kyalami

Categories: Global Touring Cars; G&H Transport Extreme Supercars; Volkswagen Polo Cup; Investchem Formula 1600; 111 GT Sports and Saloons; SuperHatch; VW Challenge; BMW Car Club.

13 June – National Extreme Festival – Aldo Scribante Raceway

Categories: Global Touring Cars; G&H Transport Extreme Supercars; Oettinger Volkswagen Polo Cup; Investchem Formula 1600; Bridgestone Superbikes; National Bikes 1000cc and 600cc; Kawasaki ZX10; local categories.

16 June

Regional Extreme Festival – Zwartkops Raceway

Categories: 111 GT Sports and Saloons; SuperHatch; VW Challenge; Formula Vee; Zontes 300; Bridgestone Challenge; Pre-1966 Little Giants; Pre-1966 Under Two-Litre. v 4 July – Regional Extreme Festival – Killarney Categories: G&H Transport Extreme Supercars; 111 GT Sports and Saloons; SuperHatch; VW Challenge; V8 Supercars; Zontes 300; Local categories.

11 July

National Extreme Festival – Red Star Raceway

Categories: Global Touring Cars; Oettinger Volkswagen Polo Cup; Investchem Formula 1600; Formula Vee. v 18 July – Regional Extreme Festival – Zwartkops Raceway Categories: SA Endurance Series; Lotus; BMW Car Club; Clubmans; Monoposto.

18 July

Regional Extreme Festival – Zwartkops Raceway

Categories: SA Endurance Series; Lotus; BMW Car Club; Clubmans; Monopostov

8 August

National Extreme Festival – Zwartkops Raceway

Categories: Global Touring Cars; Oettinger Volkswagen Polo Cup; G&H Transport Extreme Supercars; Investchem Formula 1600; SuperHatch; Bridgestone Superbikes; National Bikes 1000cc and 600cc; Kawasaki ZX10.

12 September

Regional Extreme Festival– Zwartkops

Categories: 111 GT Sports and Saloons; Formula Vee; Zontes 300; Bridgestone Challenge; Inex Legends; Clubmans; Midvaal Historics/Alfa; Monoposto; National Sports Cars.

26 September

National Extreme Festival – Killarney

Categories: Global Touring Cars; Oettinger Volkswagen Polo Cup; Investchem Formula 1600; Bridgestone Superbikes; National Bikes 1000cc and 600cc; Local categories.

3 October

Regional Extreme Festival – Phakisa Raceway

Categories: G&H Transport Extreme Supercars; 111/GT Sports and Saloons; SuperHatch; VW Challenge; Formula Vee; V8 Supercars; Bridgestone Challenge.

31 October

National Extreme Festival – Aldo Scribante

Categories: Global Touring Cars; Oettinger Volkswagen Polo Cup; Investchem Formula 1600; Bridgestone Superbikes; National Bikes 1000cc and 600cc; Kawasaki ZX10; Local categories.

7 November

Regional Extreme Festival – Zwartkops Raceway

Categories: G&H Transport Extreme Supercars; 111/GT Sports and Saloons; SuperHatch; VW Challenge; Formula Vee; V8 Supercars; Zontes 300; Bridgestone Challenge.

