Motorsport 12.1.2020 11:48 am

Portugal’s Paulo Goncalves dies during Dakar 7th stage – organisers

AFP
Portuguese Paulo Goncalves (Hero Motosports Team Rally) in action during the stage five of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Al Ula and Al Hai in Saudi Arabia, 09 January 2020. The Rally Dakar takes place in Saudi Arabia from 05 to 17 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

Portuguese motorbike rider Paulo Goncalves has died after a crash during Sunday’s Dakar Rally seventh stage, organisers announced.

The 40-year-old suffered the fatal accident after 276 kilometres of the day’s ride.

Unconscious when medics arrived he was helicoptered to hospital where his death was confirmed.

He was competing in his 13th edition of the Dakar and was placed 10th in the standings.

