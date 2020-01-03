 
 
Motorsport 3.1.2020 04:28 pm

The Cool Down Lap: Hennie de Klerk

Charl Bosch
The Cool Down Lap: Hennie de Klerk

“Having done the 2018 event gave me a lot of experience in how to take on such a long and daunting race”.

The Dakar has since 1979 been the traditional curtain raiser to the international motorsport calendar and one which has been testing man and machine in some of the toughest off-road conditions to the limit for the last 41 years. As notorious as its reputation has been since the first 182 competitors left Paris for the shores of Lac Rose on the outskirt of the Senegalese capital, it continues to draw competitors from around the globe keen on taking on what has been billed as motorsport’s ultimate adventure. For the 351 competitors taking part in this year’s Dakar, the similarities with...


