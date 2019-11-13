Red Star Raceway brings the curtain down on Inland Circuit series

The 2019 inland circuit racing season will come to an exciting conclusion at the Red Star Raceway near Delmas this Saturday, with nine separate title chases taking to the tarmac.

Top billing belongs to combined races for Pre-1990 Sports Cars, Pre-1980 Saloon Cars and Midvaal Historic Cars. The Sports Car entries should see podium chasers like Stefan Snyders (Stenton Porsche 911 RSR), Rui Campos (Porsche 911 RSR), Ray Cornelissen Glashoff TVR Tuscan), Richard de Roos (Porsche 911 RSR) and Fred Konig (Northern Bolt Porsche 911 RSR).

Jannie van Rooyen (VW Scirocco), Johann Smith (SPS Mazda Capella), Alan Green (Ford Escort), Stuart Konig (Northern Bolt VW Scirocco) and Harry Lombard (A-B Bricks VW Beetle) should be the men to watch in the Pre-80 Saloon Cars category.

Top contenders in the Midvaal Historic category must include Deon van Vuuren (Hoosier Mazda R100), Brendon Parker (Blitz Spares Datsun GX Coupe), Wentzel Nortman (Toyota Corolla), Travis Jensen (SV Tech Datsun 1200) and Rene van Rensburg (SV Tech Ford Escort).

With 24 entries on the line, the Lotus Challenge Races should provide large spectacle. Victory favourites should be Jeffrey Kruger (Universal Health Birkin), Thomas Falkiner (Adaptice Resource Taylon), Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Birkin), Clive Wilmot Birkin), Robyn Kriel (Universal Health Birkin), Rudi Barnard (Barneys Birkin), David Jermy (Beauty Factory Taylon) and Brad Beningfield (General Energy Caterham 7).

Keagan Potas (AIPM Honda CRX Turbo) must be the man to beat in the Motul Clubmans races, with his closest adversaries people like Stefan Snyders Porsche 911 RSR), Riaan Draper (Classic Auto Ford Fiesta), Dirk Lawrence (JDM Tuning Honda Ballade), Louis Cloete (AMS Tuning VW Beetle), Duane Brown (Brown’s Auto Ford Fiesta) and Ebrahim Peck (Geardown VW Golf Mk1).

The two single-seater races should be led by drivers like Carel van Heerden (Lifestyle GTi Ray), Louis van der Merwe (Liabri Swift 92), Mac Odendaal (CRS Auto DAW), Corrie le Roux (Pigments Formula M) and Koos Posthumus (Suzuki Formula M).

The day’s handicap races for Charlies Superspar Pursuit Cars will see 17 cars on track, with probable winners to include Rob van Aarle (Ace Auto Ford Escort), Machiel Oberholzer (Aquaperm Mercedes 190E), Brad Schafer (Porsche 944), Rob Clark (Containerforce Citroen GS), Sean Hepburn (HiQ Midrand Datsun 1200), Clive Winterstein (Casheri Porsche 356A), Althea Pretorius (Carinvest Porsche 924) and Frans Venter (Nissan 280ZX).

Some of the event’s closest racing should be provided by the Liqui Moly Inex Legend Brigade, with victory chasers to include Willie Erasmus (Legend), Justin Robertson (Big Boss Auto Legend), Ian Upton (RU Legend), Charl Roux (Rubro Legend), Richard van Heerde (Browndeck Legend) and Jagger Robertson (Liqui Moly Legend). Frontrunners in the National Sports Car races should include Jason Campos (Shelby CanAm), Ian Smith (Shelby CanAm), Gerald Wright (Wright Sports 2000), Paul Sullivan (Bishops Spares Nash MVW3) and Howard Blake (Blake Digital Nash MVW3).

The day’s proceedings will end with a One-hour Endurance Race, with top contenders expected to be Rui Campos (Shelby CanAm), Stefan Snyders (Porsche 911 RSR), Fred Konig (Porsche 911 RSR), Ray Cornelissen (TVR Tuscan) and Kobus Brits (Porsche 924).

The Red Star venue gates will be open from 6 am, with qualifying sessions from 8 am. The first race will commence at 11.40 am. Admission will cost R50 per adult, with kids under the age of 12 free. Food and drink will be on sale or you may take your own, with parking free and patrolled. For more information: call the organisers on 082 468 9200.

