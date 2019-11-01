 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  SIGN IN  PREMIUM!
 
 
Motorsport 1.11.2019 10:41 am

The Cool Down Lap: Jordan Pepper

Andre de Kock
PREMIUM!
The Cool Down Lap: Jordan Pepper

“I believe in staying loyal to teams who believe I can do the job”

The recent final round of this year’s Extreme Festival series at the Red Star Raceway near Delmas was unique in various aspects. Six separate South African championships were concluded and the circuit’s quickest ever motorcycle lap time was set. Not noticed by many was another fact – in the pits, an international Bentley Continental GT3 factory driver spent much of his day working on a friend’s Falken Polo Cup car. Asked about it, Jordan Pepper could not see why we thought his actions unusual. “Before I went overseas, I almost never missed a national championship race meeting I am in...


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.