National Motocross titles still up for grabs

Eight 2019 South African TRP Motocross Champions will be crowned at Terra Topia north of Johannesburg on Saturday, when the venue will host the final round of this year’s national title chases.

There will be no room for error between the top three in the elite MX1 class, where Tristan Purdon (Red Bull KTM) has a marginal lead over Maddy Malan (Q4 Fuels Husqvarna) and Lloyd Vercueil (Florstore Summit Yamaha). Others to watch will include David Goosen (Out of Africa Yamaha), Dylan Mostert (Honda), Husqvarna trio Cameron Odendaal, Marco de Vrye and Wesley du Plooy, plus Kevin Moran (Kawasaki).

It is also extremely close in the 250cc MX2 class, where Red Bull KTM rider Kerim Fitz-Gerald has a slight points lead over Anthony Raynard (Tintswalo Yamaha) and Joshua Mlimi (Red Bull KTM). Interference could come from the Husqvarna riders Slade Smith and Ricky Raaff, KTM men Bradley Cox, Camden McLellan and Johan Vogelsang, plus Jesse Wright (Yamaha).

Over-40 riders Brett Bircher (KTM) and Ian Topliss (Monster Energy Yamaha) should wage another close title fight in MX3, while Tyson Engelbrecht (KTM) will want to beat Jonathan Hubbard (KTM) and Sheldon Watkins (Yamaha) to the over-30 title. Rodney Odendaal (Husqvarna), Rod Bergstrom (Suzuki) and Quentin Foster will dice for over-50 honours.

It should be a formality for Kayla Raaff (Husqvarna) to wrap up the 2019 SA Ladies Motocross title, but Natasha Rugani (KTM) will be out to beat the champion delegate, as will KTM sisters Jadene and Cheyenne de Lima, Tiegan Reed (KTM), Jenna Bohling (Husqvarna) and Carika Pieterse (Yamaha)..

Already crowned 125cc High School champion Dalton Venter (CIT Husqvarna) will face off against the likes of KTM trio Camden McLellan, Miguel de Waal and Jonathan Mlimi, plus Yamaha duo Calvin Jean-Jacques and Christiaan Cilliers.

Leonard du Toit (KTM) will lead a tight 85cc Pro Mini title chase over Blake Young (KTM), while Nate McLellan (KTM), Luke Grundy (KTM), Lucas Venter (Husqvarna) and Bryce Petersen (Yamaha) will be out to stop both of them. It will be just as close in the small-wheel 85cc Junior class, where Seth Young (KTM) has a small points lead over Deegan Bloomfield (Husqvarna), with KTM lot, Timo Maximo Toepfer, Pieter Brink, Nathan Verster and Arno Erasmus also in pursuit.

Neil van der Vyver (Q4 Fuels Husqvarna) needs just six points to wrap up the 2019 SA primary school 65cc MX title, but Liam Botha (Husqvarna), Trey Cox (KTM) and Jordan van Wyk (Husqvarna) will do their best to make it as difficult as possible for him to pull off.

Ethan Williamson (KTM) has a handy 50cc baby motocross championship lead over Jake van Schoor (Husqvarna) and Christian Berrington-Smith (KTM), with KTM kids Jake Pretorius, Trent Valsecchi, Casey Tilley, Logan van Vuuren, WJ van Vuuren and Evan Frost out to spoil the frontrunners’ party.

Terra Topia is at Northern Farms on the R114 near Diepsloot, Midrand. Admission will cost R60 per adult, with kids under the age of 12 going in for free. Practice will start at 8am, and racing at 10am.

