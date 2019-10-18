Revving up for a weekend of racing at Zwartkops

The Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria will treat spectators to a wide variety of circuit racing on four and two wheels this Saturday, with the All Zwartkops Race Day to cater for six separate car and motorcycle disciplines.

Heading up the programme will be two races for SKF Pre-1966 Legend vehicles, with a wide range of sports and saloon cars to face the starter. The premier Nomad class will feature drivers like Mark du Toit (TAR Studebaker Lark), Lee Thompson (BMW 300), Ben van der Westhuizen (Nomad), Jonathan du Toit (TAR Mustang) and Steyn Nortman (Toyota Celica).

Tom Campher Volvo 122S pairing Vic Campher and Alan Poulter will be the drivers to beat in the under Two-Litre class, challenged by people like Stuart Greig (Mini Cooper S), Francesco Lombardi (Alfa Romeo Sprint GT) and Roger Houston ( CTR Alfa Romeo Super). Defending champion Ishmael Baloyi (TAR GSM Dart) will top the Little Giant category, facing off against Jake Dovey (Austin Healy Sprite), Stephen Britz (CTR MGB) and Chris Carlisle-Kitz (Ford Corsair).

The day’s largest field will belong to the MotorMart VW Challenge category, with 33 cars on the entry list. Top victory contenders include Rory Atkinson (BHIT Polo), Bevin Masters (CPS Warehouse Polo), Lyle Ramsy (Monroe Polo), Waldie Meintjies (Allwagen Polo), Almero van Eck (VW Polo), Stiaan Kriel (Creative Link Polo), Elna Croeser (Race Tachnology Polo) and Mohamed Dangor (MotorMart Polo).

The National Sports Car Challenge races should see James Forbes (Point Blank Ligier), Ian Smith (Shelby Can Am), Gerald Wright (Sports 2000), Klippies Krige (Lotus 7), Pieter Zeelie (Speads RS12), Anton Muller (ATS2000 Birkin 7), Richard Beningfield (General Energy RWB400) and Dean Wolson (Sports 2000) fight it out.

Graeme van Breda (Stefanutti Stocks ZX10) and Jaco Gous (Kawasaki ZX10) will start as victory favourites in the Red Square Kawasaki ZX10 races. Others who should challenge near the front end include Appanna Ganapathy (Kawasaki ZX10), Kyle Robinson (Fantech ZX10), Andre van Vollenstee (Kawasaki ZX10), Johan le Roux (Avidan ZX10), Dale Nieuwenhuis (Fantach ZX10), Sifiso Themba (Kawasaki ZX10) and Gareth Bezuidenhout (Kawasaki ZXC10).

Top Bridgestone Superbike riders should be Hendrik de Bruin (NETCB Yamaha R1), Harry Timmerman (APCC BMW HP4), Hein McMahon (BDJ Freight BMW S1000RR), Byron Rothquel (MagMagic BMW S1000RR), Henk Schuiling (Air Systems Kawasaki ZX10) and Lansi Sinden (Milwaukee Yamaha R6).

The Bridgestone Challenge races should see Naasief Wadhalla (Fastbike Kawasaki ZX10), Zaidy Williams (Fastbike Kawasaki ZX6R), Hendrik Erasmus (Romic Consulting BMW S1000RR) and Waseem Wadhalla (Fastbike Suzuki GSXR) battle for podium places.

The circuit gates will open at 7am, with qualifying sessions in the early morning and the event proper will commence at 10.30 am. Admission will cost R100 per adult and R80 per student, with children under the age of 12 going in for free. To find out more, call the Zwartkops office at 012 384 2299.

