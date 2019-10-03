Ace racers of yesteryear readying for Mahem Raceway’s 50th

Oval circuit activities will be alive, well, historical and tyre smoking this Saturday. In Pretoria West, the Mahem Raceway will celebrate its 50th birthday, having hosted oval track racing since 1960. To commemorate the occasion they will host a special race to include 47 competitors from yesteryear.

The legends will take part in a variety of cars and categories, some in original cars from years ago brought out of storage, and others in loan cars. Among the drivers will be people like Dana Jordaan, Bobby Scott, Neville Scott, Rolius Smit, Johan Coetzee, Koos Maree, Rudy Myburgh, Boella Botha, Koos Koekemoer, Johan Alberts and Andre Maree.

Spectators can meet and greet the drivers from the past and present in the pits. Categories in action will include Ninja Midgets, Junior Stock Rods, Stock Rods, 1660cc Modified Saloons, Two-Litre Hotrods, Two-Litre Modifieds, Open Class, Hotrods and V8 Sprint Cars. The gates will be open from noon, with racing to start at 5 pm.

Admission will cost R80 per adult and R40 for kids between the ages of seven and 12 years, with parking free, plentiful and patrolled. Food and drink will be sold at the venue, or you can bring your own cooler box free of charge. For more information call the circuit office at 072-299-6936.

In Brakpan, The Rock Raceway will host the semi-final round of their 2019 Evolution Wheel & Tyre Drift Championships. Competing in both Gold and Silver Cup categories, drivers will tackle a tricky circuit, utilising both the tar oval and its infield.

The venue gates will be open from 10 am, with actual competition from 4 pm. Refreshments will be on sale or you may take your own. Admission will cost R80 per adult and R30 for kids between six and 12. To find out more, call 011 740 8315/740 1206 or e-mail: info@rockracing.co.za.

