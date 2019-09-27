Killarney set for World RX climax

South African motorsport fans are set for a sensational showdown when the 2019 World Rallycross Championship comes to a dramatic head at the Killarney Raceway season finale on November 9 and 10.

Swede Timmy Hansen (Hansen MJP Peugeot 208) will come to Cape Town just one point ahead of Norwegian Andreas Bakkerud (Monster RX Cartel Audi S1), and one of the two will clinch the world championship on that weekend.

Others who could interfere with their fight will be Kevin Hansen (Hansen MJP Peugeot 208), Finn Nicklas Gronholm (Taneco Hyundai i20), Janis Baumanis (STARD Ford Fiesta), Russian Timur Timerzyanov (Taneco Hyundai i20), Briton Liam Doran (Monster RX Cartel Audi S1), Swede Anton Marklund (GC Kompetition Renault Megane RS), Germany’s Timo Scheider (Munnich Motorsport Seat Ibiza) and Hungarian Kristan Szabo (Audi S1).

Other World RX stars that local fans can look forward to seeing at Killarney include Latvian Reinis Nitiss (Hyundai i20), Frenchman Cyril Raymond (GCK Academy Renault Clio RS), Belgian Guillaume de Ridde (GCK Academy Renault Clio RS), Norwegian Pal Try (Ford Fiesta), Sweden’s European RX champion Robin Larsson (Audi), Frenchman Guerlain Chicherit (GC Kompetition Renault Megane RS), Lithuanian Rokas Baciuska (Renault Megane), Brit Oliver Bennett (Mini Cooper S) and Russian Matvey Furazhkin (Skoda Fabia).

The closest FIA World Rallycross Championship season yet has seen six different winners in nine rounds in a dramatic title chase that began in Abu Dhabi in April, travelled to the Americas and through Europe and now heads to South Africa. Tickets and packages for the final round 2019 FIA World Rallycross Cape Town are available at quicket.co.za

