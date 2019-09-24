Motocross: Unexpected championship leaders emerge at Phakisa Raceway

Two national titles were claimed and unexpected championship leaders emerged during Saturday’s penultimate round of the 2019 TRP South African Motocross Championship at the Free State Phakisa Raceway.

Kayla Raaff (Summit Husqvarna) claimed the season’s Ladies Motocross Championship, finishing second behind Natasha Rugani (KTM) and ahead of Jadene de Lima (KTM). In the highly competitive 125 High School class, Dalton Venter (CIT Husqvarna) wrapped up the title chase with two second places behind visiting international racer Camden Mcclellin (Red Bull KTM).

In MX1 Red Bull KTM rider Tristan Purdon grabbed the lead from Maddy Malan (Q4 Fuels Husqvarna) with third placed man Lloyd Vercuil (Summit Yamaha) also still in the title chase. MX2 saw Kerim Fitzgerald (Red Bull KTM) winning both races from Josh Mlimi (Red Bull KTM) and Slade Smith (CIT Husqvarna).

Over-40 rider Ian Topliss (Out of Africa Yamaha) took both of the day’s MX3 victories from Over-30 men Tyson Engelbrecht (KTM) and Craig Kruger (KTM). Pro Mini was won overall by Leonard du Toit (KTM), beating Blake Young (Motul Alfie Cox KTM) and Nate McLellan (KTM).

In the 85cc Juniors an overall win for Deegan Bloomfield (Ridgeway Husqvarna) saw him close down on the championship leader Seth Young (Motul Alfie Cox KTM). In the 65cc battle Husqvarna riders Liam Botha and Niel van der Vyfer shared the day’s victories. Christian Berrington Smith (KTM) took overall victory in the 50cc title races, from Ethan Williamson (KTM) and Jake van Schoor (Husqvarna).

