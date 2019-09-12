GWM reveals more of its Hilux and Ranger rivalling P-Series

Fresh from showing the new P-Series pick-up last month, Great Wall Motors (GWM) has divulged more details of its Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger rival expected to touch down in South Africa next year.

The first model to introduce GWM’s new ‘P’ stylised logo, which the Chinese automaker claims represents Power, Peak and Perfect, the P-Series will be based on the new P71 platform that will reportedly be lighter and safer than the current range of models.

In addition, GWM also maintains that the P-Series will create a “full-scenario pickup lifestyle” and come with “car-like specification” features, which includes items such as LED headlights, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and voice control, leather seats with the front chairs being heated, automatic air-conditioning with rear vents, a panoramic sunroof and fragrance dispenser.

With its platform measuring 5 410 mm in overall length, the P-Series’ 3 230 mm wheelbase, height of 1 886 mm and width of 1 934 mm translates to a 520 mm x 1 520 mm x 538 mm load bin, with the tailgate boasting an integrated step.

Equipped with safety systems such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Side Assist, a 360 degree camera and semi-automated parking, plus Level 2 autonomous driving capability, the P-Series will be powered by the same in-house developed 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine as the Haval H9, but which has been tuned to produce 140kW/360Nm.

Paired to the same ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox, the P-Series will be fitted with a torque-on-demand four-wheel-drive system, a multi-link rear suspension, an electronic rear diff-lock, a locking centre diff and four driving modes; Economic, Standard, Sport and 4WD Low Range.

GWM has however stated that other variants of the P-Series will become available in due course, namely two-wheel-drive models, long and short load bins, the option of a diesel engine and a six-speed manual gearbox.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.