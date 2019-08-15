Standard VW Polo Vivo rally cars are on the production line

Last week, an open day in the Delmas area saw 12 interested parties take the existing Vivo GT car around a three-kilometre track, after being shown how by the car’s developer, Paulus Franken. Among the drivers was Benjamin Habig, son of former South African rally ace Jannie Habig.

A similar open day will be held in the Western Cape soon. Meanwhile, production of the first customer car has started, with vehicles to roll off the production line for the rest of the year. Standard Polo Vivo rally cars are on the production line.

The project involves the use of identical, 1 000cc Polo Vivo rally cars in next year’s South African rally championship. The prototype vehicle has successfully completed more than 2 500km of testing in actual rallies this season, with Franken reporting it to be virtually bulletproof. The cars should cost a fraction of the price of a current 1 600cc South African Rally Championship vehicle.

For more information interested would-be rallyists should contact Kobus Roos at 082-905-9172 or at e-mail kobus@1stsim.co.za. You can also visit www.vivogtcup.co.za.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.