Nine-hour race return ‘dream come true’

The nine-hour, to return after an absence of 37 years, will form part of the 2019 Intercontinental GT Challenge, which series includes the Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12-hour, California eight-hour, Total 24-hours and Suzuka 10-hour races, and will take place from 21-23 November.

SRO Motorsports Group founder and CEO Stephane Ratel believes the addition of Kyalami to the other prestigious GT3 races on the calendar is “a dream come true”.

“I have spent years trying to get this African leg of the series off the ground. I am absolutely delighted about having an African part of this championship. It means we now stretch across five continent, making the series a truly global one,” said Ratel.

While the Intercontinental GT Challenge is reserved for FIA GT3 specification Supercars, many of its events, including the Kyalami nine-hour, also feature local championships and cars competing for class honours. They will share the track with the Intercontinental GT Challenge’s eight full-season manufacturers – Audi, Bentley, BMW, Ferrari, Honda, Mercedes, AMG, Nissan and Porsche. South Africa’s international GT stars Kelvin van der Linde (Audi) and Jordan Pepper (Bentley) will both be in this category.

The Kyalami nine-hour dates back to the 1960s, 70s and 80s and was hotly contested by classic Porsche racers such as the 550 Spider, 908, 917 and 956, plus the Ferrari 250 GTO and 512M. Drivers from that era included Jacky Ickx, Jochen Mass, David Piper, Richard Attwood, Hans Stuck, Arturo Merzario, Mike D’ Udy, Ignazio Giunti, John Love and Peter de Klerk.

Kyalami’s track owner Toby Venter is also excited about the event. “When Stephane came to me with this suggestion, I did not hesitate in letting him know that I was keen to get involved,” said Venter.

“Kyalami has always been the stage for iconic motorsport events, and to have the Kyalami nine-hour return here is truly special,” he added.

Early bird tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased from kyalami9hour.com

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.