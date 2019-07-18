Racing fest heads for Delmas

Top billing on the day will belong to the MotorMart VW Challenge brigade with 30 cars taking to the tarmac. Championship leader Rory Atkinson (BHIT Polo) should be the man to beat, facing off against people like Lyle Ramsay (Monroe Polo), Waldie Meintjies (Allwagen Polo), Derick Smalberger (Sabertek Polo), Chris Dale (Blue Belt Plo), Mike Barbaglia (Litemart Polo) and Mohamed Dangor (MotorMart Polo).

Fighting for championship points in Class B will be drivers like Stiaan Kriel (Kalex Polo), Elna Croeser (Race Technology Polo), Deon Holliday Jnr (Monitor Net Polo), Stuart Mack (Race Technology Polo), Reead Essop (Future Phambili Polo), Deon Holliday Snr (Centparts Polo) and Eric Gander (My DNA Polo).

Wouter Roos (Nathan’s VW Golf) must start as victory favourite in the races for Car Care Clinic 111 Sports and Saloon Cars. He will be challenged by the likes of Danie Deysel (Tyre City Honda CRK), Dean Gregory (Creative Patterns Golf), Wayne Masters (Performance Masters Polo), Lenard Archer (ACD Welkom Hyundai Elantra), Phillip Emmenis (Rotary BMW E36 M3) and Bertus van Jaarsveld (TB Racing VW Polo).

The Car Care Clinic Superhatch races should see victory battles between drivers like Brett Garland (AutObarn Honda Civic), Jonathan du Toit (TAR Honda Civic), Andre de Lange (Roofsure Audi A3), Tyler Scott (Jestik Opel Kadett), Nic Martin (RDG Peugeot 207GTI), Louis Scholtz (Car Care Clinic Honda Civic) and Francois Henning (Select Registrations Polo).

The day’s closest racing should be provided by the Hankook Formula Vee brigade, with defending champion Jaco Schriks (Lube Station Rhema) the pre-event favourite. Challenging him will be drivers like Gert van den Berg (Hankook Rhema), Lushen Ramchander (TRA Forza), Peter Hills (Lube Fushion (Rhema), Robbie Thompson (Liqui Moly Lantis), Jannie Geyser (Rhema), Michael Kernick (Tasman) and Vaughn Hills (Hankook Sting).

James Forbes (Point Blank Ligier Honda) must be the man to chase in the races for National Sports Cars, with his closest challengers Klippies Krige (Lotus 7 Replica), Rui Campos (Shelby CanAm), Jon Wilson (Shelby CanAm), Dean Wolson (Wright Sports 2000), Matt Nash (Nash MVW3), Ian Smith (Shelby CanAm) and Gerald Wright (Wright Sports 2000).

Heading up the two-wheeler programme will be races for the Red Square Kawasaki Masters contingent. Championship leader Graeme van Breda (Stefanutti Stocks ZX10) will face off against people like Jaco Gous (Kawasaki ZX10), Kyle Robinson (Kawasaki ZX10), Morne Potgieter (Morphine ZX10), Dale Nieuwenhuys Kawasaki ZX10), Clifford Ogle (Suomy Africa ZX10) and Teddy Brooke Brooke Fridge ZX10).

Harry Timmerman (Sandton Motorrad BMW HP4R) should be the victory favourite in the Bridgestone Superbike races, chased by Jordan Agliotti (Kawasaki ZX10R), Hein McMahon (BDJ Freight BMW S1000RR), Byron Rothquel (Mag Magic BMW S1000RR), Tyron Piper (Pumpelec Yamaha R1) and Wayne Spicer (Wellness Group Kawasaki ZX10R).

Rounding out the day’s action will be two races for Bridgestone Challenge motorcyclists. Front runners should include the likes of Michael Dixon (Westside Honda CBR600), Naasief Wadvalla (FastBike Kawasaki ZXR6), Francois de Villiers (Rutpin Services Suzuki GSXR), Ian Thomas (Compressor Hire Kawasaki ZX6R) and Landi Sinden (Milwaukee Yamaha R6).

Gates will be open from 7am, with racing scheduled to commence at 9.30am. Admission will cost R50 per adult, with kids under the age of 12 to go in for free. Food and drink will be on sale or you may take your own.

