Zwartkops Raceway intends to wow fans this Saturday

The Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria will offer spectators a wide variety of sports and saloon car racing this Saturday, when the venue will host rounds of the 2019 Historic and Inland championships.

Top billing on the day will belong to the races for SKF Pre-1966 Legend Saloon Cars, where the thundering V8s of Lee Thompson (Ford Galaxie), Hennie Groenewald (Ford Comet) and Jeffrey Kruger (Plymouth Baracuda) should fight for overall victories. The Under Two-litre category should see Alan Poulter (Tom Campher Volvo 122), Carel Pienaar (Lotus Cortina), Vic Campher (Tom Campher Volvo 122), Rob Gearing (BMW 2002), Roger Houston (CTR Alfa Romeo Giulia) and Patrick Gearing (Spanner Worx Alfa Romeo Giulia) at the front end.

The Historic Sportscar races should provide fights for supremacy by people like Lee Thompson (Ford Daytona), Warren Lombard (Pepboys AC Cobra), Ricard Schuhardt (Porsche RSR), Chad ten Doeschate (TAR Chev Camaro), George Avvakoumides (Ocean Basket Porsche RSR), Andre van der Merwe (Evapco Porsche RSR) and Rui Campos (Porsche RSR).

Chad ten Doeschate (Alfa Spyder,) Ishmael Baloyi (GSM Dart), Josh Dovey (Austin Healy Sprite), Christopher Carlisle-Kitz (Ford Anglia), Stephen Britz (MGB) and Kassie Coetzee (Tom Campher Volvo P1800) should fight for podium places in the races for SKF Pre-1966 Little Giants.

The races for Universal Health Pre-1980 Saloon Cars will offer a wide variety of entries, led by drivers like Martin Botha (Climax Datsun 1200 GSX), Johann Smith (SPS Mazda Capella), Mike O’Sullivan (East Coast Classics Chev SS), Stewart McLarty (Mazda 323), Sophos Pantaziz (Datsun 240Z), Kobus Britz (Datsun SSS) and Andre ten Naple (TNMC VW Scirocco).

The Midvaal Historic races will bring 22 competitors to the line, led by drivers like Travis Jensen (SV Tech Datsun 1200), Brendan Parker (Blitz Motor Spares Datsun), Johan Lampbrecht (Alfa 145), Andries Draper (Auto Classic Ford Escort), Martin Botha (Climax Datsun 1200), Eugene Gouws (Master Mowers Fiat 124) and Riaan Roux (Adfin VW Scirocco). Single-seater enthusiasts will be catered for, with combined races for Monoposto cars and Formula Fords.

Top contenders should include Org Geldenhuys (Abacus Speads), Karen Geldenhuys (Abacus Swift), Louis van der Merwe (VW Witbank Swift), Koos Posthumus (KMZM Formula M), David Jermy (Beauty Factory Van Diemen), Matthys Strydom (Talon) and Jonathan Nash (Turnfab Swift). Keagan Pottas (ATPM Honda CRX Turbo) must be the man to beat in the Clubmans Saloon Car races, chased by people like Ricard Schuhardt (Porsche RSR), Dewald Brummer (MAD VW Polo), Kenny Daroch (Geardown VW Golf), Ian Ehlers (FEC VW Polo Turbo), Roan Ehlers (FEC VW Golf ) and Brent Henshaw (Toyota Celica).

Jeffrey Kruger (Universal Health Taylon) will be the victory favourite in the Lotus Challenge races, challenged by drivers like Thomas Falkiner (Adaptive Resources Taylon), Clive Wilmot (Birkin Seven), Brad Beningfield (Genera Energy Caterham), Robyn Kruger (Universal Health Taylon) and David Jermy (Beauty Factory Taylon).

The INEX Legends races are always tightly contested at Zwartkops and this should be the case again on Saturday. Top contenders should include Jason Loosemore (Renegade Legend), Ian Upton (RU Legend), Justin Robertson (Big Boss Legend), Richard van Heerde (Browndeck Roofing Legend) and Johan van der Venter (AutoZone Legend).

Rounding out the programme will be two handicap races for the Charlies Superspar Pursuit contingent, with 25 cars taking to the tarmac. Predicting winners is no easy task, but front runners could include Richard Tudor Owen (Flowe-pac Mercedes 190e), Gary Stacey (Costal Hire Ford Interceptor), Rob van Aarle (Ace Auto Escort), Rob Clarke (Containerforce Citroen Cub), Kola de Klerk (Nissan 300ZX), Werner Hartzenberg (Porsche 928) and Michelle Smith (Rotrix Nissan Skyline).

