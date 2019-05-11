Moss-Masters duel resumes

The 2019 Extreme Festival will visit the Western Cape Killarney circuit this Saturday for round three of the country’s premier motorsport road show.

Heading up proceedings will be two races for Global Touring Cars, when Simon Moss (All Power Audi) and Keagan Masters (VW Motorsport Jetta) will resume their duel at the top of the points table. Others who could interfere with the fight include Daniel Rowe (VW Motorsport Jetta), Johan Fourie (EPS Couriers BMW), Robert Wolk (Chemical Logistics BMW), Michael van Rooyen (Gazoo Toyota Corolla), Daniel Duminy (SMD BMW) and Tschops Sipuka (All Power Audi).

Bradley Liebenberg (VW Motorsport Golf GTi) will be the man to catch in the GTC2 category, chased by Charl Smalberger (Universal Health Golf GTi), Adrian Wood (Kyocera Golf GTi) and Mandl Mdakane (Altron Nexus Mini Cooper).

The day’s closest racing should be produced by the Falken Polo Cup contingent. Defending South African champion Jeffrey Kruger (Universal Health Polo) tops the points charts, facing off against Bradley Liebenberg (Hello Mobile Polo), Chris Shorter (AE Engine Polo), Jason Campos (Turn 1 Polo), Clinton Bezuidenhout (Glyco Engine Polo), Keegan Campos (Campos Transport Polo), Stiaan Kriel (N4 Autocraft Polo) and Jonathan Mogotsi (VW Motorsport Polo).

Scott Temple (Road to Race Mygale) must be the man to beat in the Investchem Formula 1600 category. He will be chased by Nicholas van Weely (Magnificent Paints Van Diemen), Andrew Rackstraw (Investchem Mygale), Andrew Schofield (Investchem, Mygale), Siyabonga Mankonkwana (Investchem Mygale), Gerard Geldenhuys,(Abacus Mygale), Tiago Rebelo (TRMS Mygale) and Liam Pienaar (Phoenix Jewellers Mygale).

The South African Superbike title contenders should provide another close contest on the 3.27km circuit, where the tight infield and long back straight oftens lead to extremely close contests. Clinton Seller (King Price Yamaha R1) will defend his national title against riders like Lance Isaacs (Supabets BMWS 1000RR), Garrick Vlok (Yamaha R1), Nicolas Grobler (Meanwraps Yamaha R1), David McFadden (RPM Centre Yamaha R1), Ronald Slamet (Pimmotorsport Yamaha R1) and Hayden Jones (WP Motors Yamaha R1). Blaze Baker (King Price Yamaha YZF600) currently leads the Super600 title chase, challenged by Kewyn Snyman (Hillbilly Yamaha YZF600), Ricardo Otto (Yamaha YZF600), Brandon Staffen (AJH Cooling Kawasaki ZXR6R) and Jared Schultz (ASAP World Yamaha YZF600).

The Hankook Formula Vee category has attracted no fewer than 22 entries, led by current national champion Jaco Schriks (Cubed Coatings Rhema). Chasing him should be Gert van den Berg (Hankook Rhema), Lushen Ramchander TRA Forza), Peter Hills (Lube Fusion Rhema), Symm Grobler (Rhema), Shaun van der Linde (Truck City Rhema), Brandon Hills (Mangaza Thema) and Richard Carr (Rhema).

Rounding out the day will be races for the Western Cape Pirelli Sports and GT contingent. Top contenders are Johan Engelbrecht (Porsche GT2R), Franco Scribante (Chev Suzuki B26), Craig Jarvis (Ginetta G57), Francis Carruthers (Aquila CR1), Phillip Booysen (Lotus Exige Honda), Greg Parton (Drizit Lamborghini Huracan), Steve Humble (Hallock Opel) and Sandro Biccari (Juno Mazda).

