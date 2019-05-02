Hotrod action heads for Richards Bay

The 2019 National Hotrod Tour will travel to the coastal City of Richards Bay this weekend, to tackle the third leg of the series on Saturday.

Neville Loosemore took the honors last year and he will be looking to repeat the success at his home circuit. He holds the Hotrod lap record of 13,05 seconds at the Richards Bay track. That will be one of the targets of drivers like Seef Fourie, Jason Loosemore, Amos Cockeram, Rudy Myburgh and British ace Dick Hillard. Honors in the Pro-Am class

will also be tightly contested with the cars of Heath Bent, Okert Brits and WF Weideman lying in the top three positions ahead of lady racer Michelle Loosemore.

