Hotrods pump up heat

The Ultimate Raceway in Vereeniging will be a hive of furious, noisy activity on Saturday, with the 400m oval track hosting national and international racing.

Topping the bill will be the opening round of this year’s National Hotrod Tour for fibreglass-bodied saloon cars.

The 2019 Tour, spread over seven legs at circuits countrywide, has attracted 41 entries. Top contenders should be reigning champion Rudy Myburgh in his Honda-powered Opel Tigra, Seef Fourie Jnr (Opel Tigra Mazda Rotary), Neil Botes (Mercedes SLK Mazda Rotary), plus Jason Loosemore, Frans Joubert, Marnus du Plessis, Jody Viana and Heath Bent, in a variety of Tigra-bodied race cars.

The first event will coincide with the first round of a V8 Sprint Car International Series, with four competitors from the US coming up against an Invitational Team of drivers from South Africa, including Jacques Roos, Andries Marx and Izak Spies.

The circuit gates open at noon, with official qualifying for both series to kick off at 3pm.

Racing will start at 6pm.

Admission is R100 per adult and R50 for children between six and 12 years. v For more information, contact Michelle Loosemore on 082-321-3231.

